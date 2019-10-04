John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News Barrett Furchner of the Porter Creek Rams hits around the outstretched arms of Griffin Bisson during a Super Volley game between the Rams and the F.H. Collins Warriors on Oct. 3 in Whitehorse.

Super Volley competition starts with F.H. Collins visiting Porter Creek

Competition continues Oct. 4 when the Vanier Crusaders take on the Porter Creek Rams

The Yukon Schools Athletics Association’s Super Volley competition, a round-robin style tournament between senior volleyball teams from Vanier Catholic Secondary School, F.H. Collins Secondary School and Porter Creek Secondary School, got underway this week in Whitehorse.

The F.H. Collins Warriors girls volleyball team started the season off on the right foot with a 3-0 win on the road against the Porter Creek Rams at Porter Creek Secondary School on Oct. 3.

The Warriors were fast out of the gate, winning the opening set 25-13.

The Rams, buoyed by a large contingent of fans and supporters, seemed to find some answers to the Warriors style in the second set but ultimately wound up on the losing end of a 25-21 score line.

F.H. Collins cemented the victory with a 25-12 win in the third set.

Warriors coach Natasha Bilodeau said the team played “alright” in the game.

“We definitely have some things we need to work on and there were definitely some first game jitters,” she said. “I had players playing today in positions they haven’t played in and I think they did that well.”

The Warriors are an experienced team, primarily made up of Grade 12 students, and that experience shone through.

The player of the game for F.H. Collins was Maya Cairns-Locke and for Porter Creek was Iliana Stehelin.

After the dust settled from the girls game, it was the boys’ turn to start the season.

Despite a thinner crowd than earlier in the afternoon, the Porter Creek Rams boys team beat the visiting F.H. Collins Warriors in three straight sets.

Porter Creek won the opening set 25-21, the second set 25-23 — the closest set of the day — and the third set 25-21.

Player of the game for the Rams was Cameron Ryles and for the Warriors was Griffin Bisson.

Rams head coach Derick Bilodeau said his team played a steady brand of volleyball throughout the game.

“I think we played consistently,” said Derick. “I thought (the team) served well and passed well and just played consistently throughout the match.”

Similarly to the Warriors girls team, the Rams are still working out the kinks of having new faces in new roles on the team.

“We’ve got some new players playing new positions, so they’re bound to make those sort of new mistakes,” said Derick. “I think we’ll be a solid team by the end of the year and hopefully we can have some good matches against the other teams.”

Super Volley continues when the Vanier Crusaders visit the Porter Creek Rams on Oct. 4.

Week two of Super Volley is Oct. 17 and 18, when the Crusaders host the Warriors and Rams respectively, and week three is Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 at F.H. Collins.

Sandwiched in the middle of those two events is the Dawson Invitational Volleyball Tournament, hosted by Robert Service School in Dawson City, from Oct. 24 to 26.

The Super Volley semifinals are Nov. 7, and the finals are Nov. 8.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

 

John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News Porter Creek’s Cameron Ryles hits past the arms of Tai McClelland, left, and Griffin Bisson, right, during a Super Volley game between the Porter Creek Rams and F.H. Collins Warriors on Oct. 3 in Whitehorse.

John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News Emma Boyd of the F.H. Collins Warriors attacks at the net during a Super Volley game against the Porter Creek Rams on Oct. 3 in Whitehorse.

John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News Left: Porter Creek Rams player Olivia Blisner jumps for a ball near the net during a girls Super Volley game against the F.H. Collins Warriors. Right: Porter Creek’s Cameron Ryles hits past the arms of Tai McClelland, left, and Griffin Bisson, right, during a boys Super Volley game between the Porter Creek Rams and F.H. Collins Warriors.

