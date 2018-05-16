Sunshine, warmth for Pine Grove run

Torin Grossinger (left) from Grey Mountain Primary and Jaxson Long (right) from Whitehorse Elementary School race towards the finish line during the Pine Grove run. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

It was another huge turnout for the annual Pine Grove run on May 11 at Golden Horn Elementary School.

Hundreds of the territory’s elementary school students gathered for the cross-country run, with younger students running one lap of the trail and older students running two.

Racers set off in mass starts based on grade and gender every two minutes until all the students were on course, although many of the early starters were finished and enjoying the warm, sunny weather by the time the finals groups were on course.

Dozens of teachers and other adults also ran alongside the students.

Organizers say the run is the largest of its kind in the Yukon.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com