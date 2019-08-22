Sunny skies for 2019 Rick Janowicz Long Lake Triathlon

“It was sunny and breezy — perfect temperatures — and I think people enjoyed it”

Kara Johanscik sets out for the bike leg of the 2019 Rick Janowicz Long Lake Triathlon. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

The 2019 Rick Janowicz Long Lake Triathlon was Aug. 10 in Whitehorse, as between 40 and 50 athletes took part in the event, which consisted of a 1,000-metre swim, a 16-kilometre mountain bike and a six-km run.

Organizer Rosh Govindasamy said conditions were ideal for the event.

“The weather was absolutely perfect,” she said. “It was sunny and breezy — perfect temperatures — and I think people enjoyed it.”

This year, organizers skipped the typical medals for finishers and didn’t announce the winners following the race.

“We just put it all up on a whiteboard and no one seemed to care,” said Govindasamy, explaining the consensus was that most participants already have plenty of medals.

After the race, participants were treated to a meal and homemade baked goods, including protein bars, cookies, and a “really good” Linzer torte.

Govindasamy said one of the great things about the triathlon is the way it draws athletes from different sports.

“It brings together people that you don’t usually see in all the different disciplines,” said Govindasamy. “There are hardcore swimmers, hardcore runners, and people that really like to mountain bike.”

The event also includes a team category, meaning individuals can split the three legs.

“If you just swim, that’s fine,” Govindasamy explained. “You can get a team together and participate. I think it’s always fun when you do a team — it’s inclusive in that way.”

This year’s triathlon included 19 solo athletes and 10 teams.

The overall winner and winner of the men’s solo category was Brian Horton who had a combined time of one hour and 49 minutes.

Second place went to Benoit Turcotte, with a time of one hour, 49 minutes and 35 seconds. Dave Hildes finished third with a time of one hour, 57 minutes and 52 seconds.

First place in the women’s solo category went to Virginia Sarrazin with a time of two hours, 10 minutes and 58 seconds. Laura Wells was second, finishing in two hours, 17 minutes and 43 seconds, and Heather Milligan was third with a time of two hours, 18 minutes and 19 seconds.

In the team category, the Administrators were first with a time of one hour, 58 minutes and 40 seconds. Gin We’re In was second with a time of two hours and 10 seconds, and Team Victoria was third with a time of two hours, five minutes and 26 seconds.

Janowicz organized the original Long Lake triathlon and ran the event for the first dozen or so years, organizers said, adding this year was likely the 20th anniversary of the triathlon. The triathlon was renamed in his honour in 2018.

Govindasamy said a conversation with Janowicz is what led to her getting involved with organizing the event.

“I saw Rick on the ski trails months before he passed away,” said Govindasamy. “I was saying to him, ‘Is there going to be a tri?’ He said, ‘If you want to organize it.’ … It’s a little bit of work, but it’s a lot of fun. I really want to do it next year.”

2019 Rick Janowicz Long Lake Triathlon results

Male solo

1 Brian Horton 1:49:00

2 Benoit Turcotte 1:49:35

3 Dave Hildes 1:57:52

4 Rob Reese 2:05:20

5 James Saunders 2:09:03

6 Duncan McInnis 2:17:10

7 John Berryman 2:18:48

8 Brett Cross 2:19:38

9 Mathew McIver 2:36:50

10 Ed McLean 2:40:46

11 Team 241 2:42:55

DNF Roger Hanberg

Female solo

1 Virginia 2:10:58

2 Laura Wells 2:17:43

3 Heather Milligan 2:18:19

4 Melanie Mcfadyen 2:23:42

5 Vanessa Younker 2:26:59

6 Annie-Claude Letendue 2:27:03

7 Rosh Govindasamy 2:27:14

8 Kara Johanscik 2:41:37

Mixed teams

1 Administrators 1:58:40

2 Gin We’re In 2:00:10

3 Team Victoria 2:05:26

4 S Mallory 2:13:45

5 Golden Girls 2:18:38

6 Team Susan M&M&M 2:26:20

7 I was Asked to Join Yesterday 2:28:55

8 Bounty in the Forest 2:37:04

9 Lichen 1 & 2 2:48:01

10 The Slippery Pickles 3:13:08