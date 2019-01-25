The Subzero 17U girls volleyball team won bronze at the Over the Top 17U Women’s Tournament in Spruce Grove, Alta., on Jan. 19. (Submitted/Subzero Volleyball Club)

Subzero 17U girls volleyball team picks up bronze at early season tournament

“Our goal was (to take) each game at a time”

Whitehorse’s Subzero 17U girls volleyball team earned some hardware at the Over the Top U17 Women’s Tournament on Jan. 19 hosted by the Tri Area Warriors Volleyball Club at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School in Spruce Grove, Alta.

The team won bronze, defeating a team from FOG Volleyball Club in the third-place game 2-1.

Head coach Gary Seeley said the strong finish in the standings was a bonus.

“Our goal was (to take) each game at a time,” said Seeley. “But once we got down there and found out we were doing pretty well, then we changed our goal and bronze was exactly where we ended up.”

The team was 2-1 after three round-robin matches, with their only loss coming to the FOG 17W Hawks team.

That record set up a rematch against the Hawks that Subzero lost in straight sets.

In the bronze medal game against another FOG team, the teams split the first two games, meaning a deciding third set was needed to find a winner.

Subzero won the final set 15-9 — not bad for a team put together last month.

Tryouts for the team were in December, with the roster only finalized in the middle of December, so it is still very early in the season.

“With this age group, we wanted to get out early and get an early experience and let them see some competition,” said Seeley about the early trip Outside. “They answered very well to everything that they’d seen on the weekend.”

The team, comprised of players primarily from Whitehorse high schools, most of the players were competing against each other in the fall.

“They were all rivals from September to November,” said Seeley. “Now, this is some of the best of those teams forming a club team.”

With just four practices together before the tournament, Seeley said the way the team played and adapted was impressive.

“Coming from Yukon and not getting a lot of touches, and then going down into an Alberta tournament, just the speed of the game and how we adjusted so quickly,” said Seeley about what he took away from the tournament.

He said the team’s setters adjusted quickly and that 185-cm-tall middle Emma Boyd was a difference-maker in blocking and offensively.

“We were one of the only teams walking around with a six-foot-one middle,” said Seeley. “We sped up our offence to match what we were seeing on the weekend.”

Getting experience against real competition early was something Seeley keyed in on for the season.

“Our vision was this year at the U17 level — my vision, anyway — was to get the kids out and get them playing,” said Seeley, adding the team will be playing a local women’s team and likely the U15 boys team before continuing with competitive play.

The team is set to travel to Anchorage, Alaska, for a tournament on March 2, before returning home for the Yukon Championships on April 6 and later travelling to the B.C. Provincial Championships on April 19th.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Video: Rob Cooke prepares to run an experienced team in his sixth Yukon Quest
Next story
Lights Out tournament lights up the basketball courts in Whitehorse

Just Posted

Video: Rob Cooke prepares to run an experienced team in his sixth Yukon Quest

“It can be tough, it can be lonely, but there is also some beautiful wilderness out there”

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

Fines for not stopping behind a school bus could go up: Mostyn

Minister Richard Mostyn appeals to drivers to obey laws after recent crashes involving school buses

Work halted on Dawson City’s ice bridge

Two workers were uninjured when a snowcat fell through the ice

Ready, set, robot

Whitehorse Lego League team heading to championships

Subzero 17U girls volleyball team picks up bronze at early season tournament

“Our goal was (to take) each game at a time”

Lights Out tournament lights up the basketball courts in Whitehorse

In the largest tournament to date, the Terminators and the Billy Goats were victorious

Weather cooperates for Yukon Cross Country Ski Championships

After being postponed a week, temperatures improved enough to allow racing on Jan. 19

Driving with Jens: Improving your driving in the new year

Make a resolution to never drive distracted

Yukonomist: A million bucks of weed

Pot sales lag behind beer and wine, but lead vodka and whiskey

Polarettes gymnasts compete at Gym Power International Cup

Four gymnasts from the Polarettes Gymnastics Club were in Edmonton for the… Continue reading

Theme song announced for Whitehorse 2020 Arctic Winter Games

“Something that’s contemporary but also has sort of a fusion of some Indigenous components”

Yukoner Michelle Phillips finishes fifth at Copper Basin 300

“So the trail was put in and then the temperatures dropped down to -40 C. It makes for a fast trail”

Most Read