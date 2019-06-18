Strong results for Yukoners at B.C. triathlons

Athletes competed at the Subaru Ironman 70.3 Victoria and the Oliver Half Iron and Aquabike

The 2019 Subaru Ironman 70.3 Victoria took over Elk Lake and the surrounding area June 2 for the annual race. (Andrea Gilbert/Black Press Media)

Close to a dozen Yukoners were in B.C. for a pair of triathlons earlier this month.

Three Yukoners were part of the field of 2,090 that took part in the Subaru Ironman 70.3 Victoria on June 2 in Victoria.

In the male 55 to 59 category, Paul Moore finished 41st with a combine time of five hours, 58 minutes and 35 seconds.

Jen King raced in the female 45 to 49 category, finishing 56th with a time of seven hours, four minutes and 36 seconds.

Rounding out the results was Shaira Somani who finished 98th in the female 35 to 39 category with a time of seven hours, 38 minutes and 48 seconds.

Meanwhile on June 2 in Oliver, B.C., seven Yukoners took part in the Oliver Half Iron and Aquabike.

Leading the way was John Berryman, who finished second in the half iron male 60 to 64 category with a time of five hours, 40 minutes and 48 seconds.

Also competing in the category was Barry Sugden, who finished 10th with a time of seven hours, 15 minutes and 50 seconds.

In the male 50 to 54 category, Rob Rees finished 13th with a time of five hours, 36 minutes and 27 seconds.

Eric Buchi was 15th in the male 35 to 39 category, finishing in six hours, 12 minutes and 36 seconds.

In the female 40 to 44 category, Virginia Sarrazin finished eighth and Valerie Girard finished 15th, with times of six hours, 34 minutes and five seconds, and seven hours, 36 minutes and one second respectively.

Rounding out the results, Sarah Waters finished sixth in the female 35 to 39 category with a time of seven hours, 26 minutes and 15 seconds.

