Kieran Bertsch makes a return during the finals of the Squash Yukon League between Yukon Tree Services and Chilokoot Chiropractic and Rehab on April 24. Yukon Tree Services narrowly won the match and the division. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Squash Yukon league ends season with championship matches in Whitehorse

Yukon Tree Services, Precision North Mechanical win division one and two respectively

Squash Yukon’s league wrapped up in late April with finals for division one and two at Better Bodies in Whitehorse.

The division one finals on April 24 came down to the wire as Yukon Tree Services and Chilkoot Chiropractic and Rehab were tied 18-18 after counting up match scores and bonus points.

The victory came down to a games score count, and Yukon Tree Services squeaked out a narrow victory by one point after the dust settled.

The Yukon Tree Services team consisted of Grayson Peters, Kieran Bertsch, Doug Thorseth, Mackenzie Cameron, Stephan Burdess and Drew Osborne.

Earlier that evening, The Electrical Shop beat North Star Mini Storage in the third place matchup by a score of 17-16.

Better Bookkeeping beat Ecological Logistics and Research 25-19 in the fifth place match on April 17.

In the division two finals on April 26, Precision North Mechanical beat Midnight Sun Coffee to take first place overall.

Precision North Mechanical included Oshea Jephson, Kevin Maves, Erika Joubert, Dhyan Singh, Echo Johnson and Natalie Lee.

Yukon Transportation Museum beat Aurora Geosciences in the third place match.

Urban Realty beat Northwestel for fifth place on April 19 by a score of 20-19.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

