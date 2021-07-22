Sport Yukon’s Kids Recreation Fund will benefit from nation-wide 50/50 raffle

A nation-wide 50/50 raffle will support Canadian Olympians on their quest of the podium as well as charities at the provincial and territorial level

On July 12, the Canadian Olympic Foundation launched the Team Canada 50/50, the first coast-to-coast 50/50 raffle. Until August 8, Canadians can enter into their provincial and territorial raffle by going to TeamCanada5050.ca.

That includes the Yukon. By purchasing tickets, some of the funds go to support Canadian Olympians on their path to the podium. Then, net proceeds from each provincial or territorial raffle will be directly invested into the respective provincial and territorial sport system.

The Yukon has raised, as of July 20, $550. The winner will take home half of that, the other half will go to Sport Yukon’s Kid Recreation Fund.

Tracey Bilsky, executive director, Sport Yukon, said she hopes more Yukoners will get behind the initiative.

To do that, she suggests imagining being at any type of sporting event that offers 50/50 tickets.

“Imagine someone walking about with an ice cream pale and a tennis ball and contributing to 50/50 like we did in the days when we used to gather,” said Bilsky. “If they can think of it this way I know a lot of people that like to support sports this way.

“Then there are the people who like buying tickets, and the chance and thrill of possibly winning money. It would be great to see it go as high as it can.”

Bilsky said the hope is that the Yukon raises more money during the 50/50 as the Northwest Territories, which as of July 20, had raised $860.

Alberta, by an Olympic swimming pool, has sold the most tickets with over $1 million in take-home prize money.

The money raised here in the Yukon will go a long way to supporting the Kids Recreation Fund.

“Each child from a low-income family receives $500 they can put toward sport and rec programming, equipment, Canada Games passes, whatever they’d like to spend it on that keeps children active,” said Bilsky.

The fund is especially important this year, said Bilsky, as we come out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kids have been a bit more sedentary because their opportunities weren’t there for them,” said Bilsky. “The more kids that we can support this year the better.

“In purchasing these tickets you are really doing a good thing for low-income kids in the Yukon.”

The Tokyo Olympics, which are being hosted a year later due to COVID-19, start July 23.

The 50/50 draw will “add to the excitement” of the Games, said Cindy Yell, chief executive officer, Canadian Olympic Foundation in a press release.

“This historic national effort allows sports enthusiasts to lift Team Canada to new heights while directly impacting sport in communities across the country,” said Yelle. “Every Canadian who participates in the 50/50 is helping us deliver on the potential to help make Team Canada the greatest it can be.”

