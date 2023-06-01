Sport Yukon inducts Ken Sylvestre into Yukon Sports Hall of Fame

Described as a “cornerstone” in the territory’s sports community, Ken Sylvestre was inducted into the Yukon Sports Hall of Fame on May 28 as part of the celebration of life.

Sport Yukon announced the induction in a May 30 statement, recalling Sylvestre’s extensive work for both running and cycling events.

“We are honoured to, this year, induct Ken Sylvestre for his towering legacy in the Yukon cycling and running communities,” said Carolyn Relf, Sport Yukon’s board member who presented the honour at the celebration of life.

“Ken was a pillar of sport in the Yukon and has more than earned his place among our most dedicated and passionate.”

Sylvestre was a founding organizer of the Yukon River Trail Marathon and a long-time volunteer board member and organizer of the Kluane Chilkat International Bike Relay (KCIBR). He also volunteered his time to the Yukon Soccer Association and the Klondike Road Relay among other groups and events.

Sport Yukon pointed out that Sylvestre’s love of the outdoors was well-known throughout the Yukon as was his belief in serving his community and sharing his excitement of outdoor sports.

His professional skills as a systems expert also benefited the territory’s sports scene with Sylvestre serving as the vice-president of information technology at the 2007 Canada Winter Games in Whitehorse and as the assistant director of communications and information technology at the 2000 Arctic Winter Games.

“He lent that same expertise to the KCIBR and to the Klondike Road Relay, serving for 20 years as the former’s database expert and chief of results, and helping both events develop and implement new registration and timing systems,” Sport Yukon said.

Sylvestre died in December 2022. As officials noted his celebration of life was a testament to a life of building community.

“He is remembered as a warm and intelligent colleague, a friend with a keen sense of humour, an inspiring leader and volunteer in the sport community and a much-loved friend, husband, father and grandfather who will be deeply missed,” officials said.

The 2023 Yukon River Trail Marathon, which is dedicated to Sylvestre’s memory, is scheduled for Aug. 6. The Kluane Chilkat International Bike Relay will be held on June 17.

