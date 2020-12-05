Sport Yukon hands out the hardware, virtually

Sport Yukon held its 45th annual Member Awards on Dec. 3, recognizing the achievements of nearly 80 athletes, coaches, volunteers and administrators from 16 different organizations.
Although typically presented at a large, in-person ceremony with friends and family present, COVID-19 means this year’s presentation was made virtually via social media channels and Sport Yukon’s website.
Snowboard Yukon Association
Volunteer of the Year: Chris Boland
Male Athlete of the Year: Ben Machtans
Female Athlete of the Year: Riley Boland
Shredder of the Year: Seamus MacDonald
Most Improved, Comp Team: Stian Langbakk
Most Improved, Shredders: Sophie Barker
Volleyball Yukon
Most Dedicated Athlete: Conlan Wilson
Coach of the Year: Dwayne Stoker
Volunteer of the Year: Tarra Mikeli
Male Athlete of the Year: Quinn Howard
Female Athlete of the Year: Sophie Senecal
Biathlon Yukon
Junior Boys Athlete of the Year: Cole Germain
Senior Girls Athlete of the Year: Isla Hupé
Senior Boys Athlete of the Year: Noah Marnik
Youth Women Athlete of the Year: Veronica Porter
Youth Men Athlete of the Year: Roméo Champagne
Wolfpack Basketball Club
17U Athlete of the Year: Kiiwaadin Swan
16U Athlete of the Year: Max Zimmerman
15U Co-Athlete of the Year: Ethan Wilks
15U Co-Athlete of the Year: Arlow Walker
14U Athlete of the Year: Miguel Portea
13U Athlete of the Year: Jeff Rumbaoa
Basketball Yukon
Athlete of the Year: Maren Bilsky
Athlete of the Year: Ralph Hermosa
Cross Country Yukon
International Female Athlete of the Year: Dahria Beatty
International Female Athlete of the Year: Emily Nishikawa
International Male Athlete of the Year: Sasha Masson
International Male Athlete of the Year: Derek Deuling
University Student Skier of the Year: Natalie Hynes
Volunteer of the Year: Grant Abbott
Yukon Orienteering Association
Administrator of the Year: Erik Blake
Swim Yukon
Volunteer of the Year(s): George Harvey
Athletic Initiative Award: Amelia Ford
Coaching Excellence Award: Julia Veidt
Coaching Excellence Award: Bronwyn Pasloski
Whitehorse Glacier Bears
Outstanding Volunteer Service: George Harvey
Volunteer of Steel: James Stewart
What a Team!: SilverTip Swim Squad
Above & Beyond Coach Award: Bronwyn Pasloski
Above & Beyond Coach Duties: Julia Veidt
Great Teammate: Amelia Ford
Flatwater Paddling Yukon
Most Dedicated: Keegan Newnham-Boyd
Most Dedicated: Doon McDowell
Perseverance Award: Micah McConnell
Perseverance Award: Harrison Dolding
Most Improved U12: Thomas Vollmer
Most Improved U12: Noah Bradford
Most improved U14: Marin Lewis
Most improved U14: Tori Vollmer
CanoeKid of the Year: Diaz Steele-Lennie
You’re Awesome Award: Helen Anne Girouard
Alpine Ski Association
Top Male Skier U16: Clayton Chapman
Top Female Skier U16: Adelle Anderson
Top Male Skier U14: Mackenzie Jenner
Top Female Skier U14: Tori Vollmer
Top Male Skier U12: Thomas Vollmer
Top Female Skier U12: Ellyann Dinn
Abby Award: Theo Bronson
Athletics Yukon
Female Snowshoer of the Year: Neziah Oliver-Antoine
Male Snowshoer of the Year: Taiga Buurman
Arctic Edge Skating Club
Athlete of The Year: Michael Sumner
Most Improved Skater Rising Star/ Star 1: Natalie Stark
Most Improved Skater Star 2-4: Natilee Thompson
Most Improved Skater Star 5-gold: Bronwyn Hays
Sportsmanship Award: Josslyn Beebe
Program Assistant of The Year: Anika Kramer
Special Olympics
Athlete of the Year: Darby McIntyre
Most Improved Athlete of the Year: Larissa Beavan
Most Improved Athlete of the Year: Edward Kaye
Heather Miller Sport Volunteer of the Year: Scott Lillies
Lynne Smith Event Volunteer of the Year: Angela Salé-Roche
Lynne Smith Event Volunteer of the Year: Megan Roche
Yukon Freestyle Ski Association
Most Improved Competitive: Zebedee Blower
Most Dedicated Pre-competitive: Jason McKay
Most Improved Pre-competitive: Jacob Robertson
Most Improved Freestyler: Dash Provan
Most Dedicated Freestyler: Evan Lafreniere
Yukon Curling Association
Junior Coach of the Year: Sue Ross