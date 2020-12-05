Sport Yukon hands out the hardware, virtually

Sport Yukon held its 45th annual Member Awards on Dec. 3, recognizing the achievements of nearly 80 athletes, coaches, volunteers and administrators from 16 different organizations. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Sport Yukon held its 45th annual Member Awards on Dec. 3, recognizing the achievements of nearly 80 athletes, coaches, volunteers and administrators from 16 different organizations.

Although typically presented at a large, in-person ceremony with friends and family present, COVID-19 means this year’s presentation was made virtually via social media channels and Sport Yukon’s website.

Snowboard Yukon Association

Volunteer of the Year: Chris Boland

Male Athlete of the Year: Ben Machtans

Female Athlete of the Year: Riley Boland

Shredder of the Year: Seamus MacDonald

Most Improved, Comp Team: Stian Langbakk

Most Improved, Shredders: Sophie Barker

Volleyball Yukon

Most Dedicated Athlete: Conlan Wilson

Coach of the Year: Dwayne Stoker

Volunteer of the Year: Tarra Mikeli

Male Athlete of the Year: Quinn Howard

Female Athlete of the Year: Sophie Senecal

Biathlon Yukon

Junior Boys Athlete of the Year: Cole Germain

Senior Girls Athlete of the Year: Isla Hupé

Senior Boys Athlete of the Year: Noah Marnik

Youth Women Athlete of the Year: Veronica Porter

Youth Men Athlete of the Year: Roméo Champagne

Wolfpack Basketball Club

17U Athlete of the Year: Kiiwaadin Swan

16U Athlete of the Year: Max Zimmerman

15U Co-Athlete of the Year: Ethan Wilks

15U Co-Athlete of the Year: Arlow Walker

14U Athlete of the Year: Miguel Portea

13U Athlete of the Year: Jeff Rumbaoa

Basketball Yukon

Athlete of the Year: Maren Bilsky

Athlete of the Year: Ralph Hermosa

Cross Country Yukon

International Female Athlete of the Year: Dahria Beatty

International Female Athlete of the Year: Emily Nishikawa

International Male Athlete of the Year: Sasha Masson

International Male Athlete of the Year: Derek Deuling

University Student Skier of the Year: Natalie Hynes

Volunteer of the Year: Grant Abbott

Yukon Orienteering Association

Administrator of the Year: Erik Blake

Swim Yukon

Volunteer of the Year(s): George Harvey

Athletic Initiative Award: Amelia Ford

Coaching Excellence Award: Julia Veidt

Coaching Excellence Award: Bronwyn Pasloski

Whitehorse Glacier Bears

Outstanding Volunteer Service: George Harvey

Volunteer of Steel: James Stewart

What a Team!: SilverTip Swim Squad

Above & Beyond Coach Award: Bronwyn Pasloski

Above & Beyond Coach Duties: Julia Veidt

Great Teammate: Amelia Ford

Flatwater Paddling Yukon

Most Dedicated: Keegan Newnham-Boyd

Most Dedicated: Doon McDowell

Perseverance Award: Micah McConnell

Perseverance Award: Harrison Dolding

Most Improved U12: Thomas Vollmer

Most Improved U12: Noah Bradford

Most improved U14: Marin Lewis

Most improved U14: Tori Vollmer

CanoeKid of the Year: Diaz Steele-Lennie

You’re Awesome Award: Helen Anne Girouard

Alpine Ski Association

Top Male Skier U16: Clayton Chapman

Top Female Skier U16: Adelle Anderson

Top Male Skier U14: Mackenzie Jenner

Top Female Skier U14: Tori Vollmer

Top Male Skier U12: Thomas Vollmer

Top Female Skier U12: Ellyann Dinn

Abby Award: Theo Bronson

Athletics Yukon

Female Snowshoer of the Year: Neziah Oliver-Antoine

Male Snowshoer of the Year: Taiga Buurman

Arctic Edge Skating Club

Athlete of The Year: Michael Sumner

Most Improved Skater Rising Star/ Star 1: Natalie Stark

Most Improved Skater Star 2-4: Natilee Thompson

Most Improved Skater Star 5-gold: Bronwyn Hays

Sportsmanship Award: Josslyn Beebe

Program Assistant of The Year: Anika Kramer

Special Olympics

Athlete of the Year: Darby McIntyre

Most Improved Athlete of the Year: Larissa Beavan

Most Improved Athlete of the Year: Edward Kaye

Heather Miller Sport Volunteer of the Year: Scott Lillies

Lynne Smith Event Volunteer of the Year: Angela Salé-Roche

Lynne Smith Event Volunteer of the Year: Megan Roche

Yukon Freestyle Ski Association

Most Improved Competitive: Zebedee Blower

Most Dedicated Pre-competitive: Jason McKay

Most Improved Pre-competitive: Jacob Robertson

Most Improved Freestyler: Dash Provan

Most Dedicated Freestyler: Evan Lafreniere

Yukon Curling Association

Junior Coach of the Year: Sue Ross