Sport Yukon hands out annual major awards

Sport Yukon handed out its major awards for 2019 on May 28, electing to surprise winners with hand-delivered awards due to COVID-19. This year, Sport Yukon recognized six individuals and one team for their achievements.
Cross-country skier Dahria Beatty was recognized as the International Female Athlete of the Year, hockey player Dylan Cozens was recognized as the International Male Athlete of the Year, swimmer Amelia Barrault was the National/Territorial Female Athlete of the Year, cross-country skier Derek Deuling was the National/Territorial Male Athlete of the Year, Cross Country Yukon’s Leslie Raenden was the Administrator of the Year, the Whitehorse Peewee Mustangs hockey team were the Team of the Year and basketball coach Sean McCarron was the Coach of the Year.
Beatty was unavailable to receive her award in person.
Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com
