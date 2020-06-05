Sport Yukon hands out annual major awards

Leslie Raenden reacts to the news she is Sport Yukon’s Administrator of the Year for her work with Cross Country Yukon. (Maren Bilsky/Sport Yukon) Amelia Barrault examines her award after being named the National/Territorial Female Athlete of the Year by Sport Yukon on May 28. (Maren Bilsky/Sport Yukon) Coach Derek Johnstone, left, and his family accept the Team of the Year Award from Sport Yukon on behalf of the Whitehorse Peewee Mustangs hockey team. (Maren Bilsky/Sport Yukon) Dylan Cozens smiles with his award after being named the International Male Athlete of the Year by Sport Yukon on May 28. (Maren Bilsky/Sport Yukon) Sean McCarron reacts to receiving his award after being named Coach of the Year by Sport Yukon on May 28 for his work as a basketball coach in the Yukon. (Maren Bilsky/Sport Yukon) Derek Deuling poses with his award after being named the National/Territorial Male Athlete of the Year by Sport Yukon on May 28. (Maren Bilsky/Sport Yukon)

Sport Yukon handed out its major awards for 2019 on May 28, electing to surprise winners with hand-delivered awards due to COVID-19. This year, Sport Yukon recognized six individuals and one team for their achievements.

Cross-country skier Dahria Beatty was recognized as the International Female Athlete of the Year, hockey player Dylan Cozens was recognized as the International Male Athlete of the Year, swimmer Amelia Barrault was the National/Territorial Female Athlete of the Year, cross-country skier Derek Deuling was the National/Territorial Male Athlete of the Year, Cross Country Yukon’s Leslie Raenden was the Administrator of the Year, the Whitehorse Peewee Mustangs hockey team were the Team of the Year and basketball coach Sean McCarron was the Coach of the Year.

Beatty was unavailable to receive her award in person.

