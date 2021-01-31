Snowboarders take centre stage at Mount Sima

Tycho Roy-Gelinas, 12, passes a gate during the Toyota Canada Grom Series boardercross event hosted by Snowboard Yukon hosted by on Jan. 24 at Mount Sima. (Jon Gelinas/Submitted)

Snowboard Yukon hosted its first event of the season, a Toyota Canada Grom Series boardercross event, on Jan. 24 at Mount Sima.

Sanctioned by Canada Snowboard, the Grom Series is part of the programming offered to young snowboarders as it “combines the basics of our sport with fun competition” per Canada Snowboard’s website.

For this particular event, riders had two laps each through the course with the best individual times being recorded.

A total of 18 riders took part, ranging in age from seven to 13.

The fastest time of the day was posted by 11-year-old Stian Langbaak who posted a time of 58.284 seconds.

Next was 11-year-old Jonathan Van Hinte with a time of one minute and 3.349 seconds, followed closely by 13-year-old Jack Thompson who finished in one minute and 3.681 seconds.

Aven Sutton was the fastest girl in the field with a time of one minute and 6.891 seconds.

The youngest snowboarders in the competition, 7-year-old Léon Borlase and 8-year-old Sophie Barker, both had very competitive times as well, finishing in under one minute and 10 seconds, and one minute and 15 seconds respectively.

The course included a number of features – jumps, berms, turns and rollers – and a series of gates to keep riders on track.

Next up for Yukon snowboarders is a second Grom Series event on Feb. 14, and the Yukon Championships on March 6 and 7.

Skiing and Snowboarding