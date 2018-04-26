Snowboard Yukon hosts 2018 Yukon Championships

Riders take off from the start during the snowboardcross on April 15 at Mount Sima. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Snowboard Yukon hosted the 2018 Yukon Championships at Mount Sima on April 14 and 15.

The two-day event included a Mazda Grom Series-style jam event and slopestyle on Saturday and snowboardcross on Sunday.

New this year was the first annual family jam, where families earned points based on members entering events.

In the Grom Series event, designed for new snowboarders to compete in multiple disciplines, 14 snowboarders competed in four categories.

Connor Boland finished first in the under 10 male category, followed by Stian Langbakke, Michias Walker and Eli Marsh.

In the under 10 female category, Azraia Walker finished first, Sophie Barker finished second and Danee Marsh finished third.

Riley Boland had the best score in the 11- and 12-year-old category. Jacob Nickel and Josiah Walker finished second and third respectively.

Lastly in the “rad moms and dads” category, Troy Marsh finished first with Mary Binsted in second, Chris Boland in third and Sarah Marsh in fourth.

Saturday afternoon’s slopestyle included 10 competitors — four in the under 16 male category and six in the open male category.

Syth Charchun finished first in the younger category with Lewis Bunce second and Jacob Nickel third. Josiah Walker finished fourth.

Max Melvin-McNutt had the top score in the open category, followed by Tim Schirmer, Adam Waddington, Sammy Mather, Ben Machtans and Scott Sych.

Snowboardcross on Sunday included 21 racers in six categories tackling a course with wet, fresh powder.

In the under 10 category, Adria Gallina, Azraia Walker and Danee Marsh finished first through third on the female side, and Connor Boland, Eli Marsh and Michias Walker did the same on the male side.

Five snowboarders took part in the 11- and 12-year-old category. Jacob Nickel finished first, Riley Boland finished second, Josiah Walker finished third, Daniel Pike finished fourth and Sebastian Insley finished fifth.

Lewis Bunce was the lone competitor in the 13- and 14-year-old category.

Troy Marsh was the fastest in the “rad moms and dads” category, followed by Mary Binsted, Paolo Gallina, Mufida Walker, Chris Boland and Sarah Marsh.

In the open category, Melvin-McNutt was first with Gabe Rivest and Ethan Davy finishing second and third.

In the family jam, the Marsh family finished first with 10 points — eight participation points and two golds.

The Boland family finished second with six participation points and three golds, and the Walker family finished third with eight participation points and one gold.

