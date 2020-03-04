Skiers turn out in droves for Yukon Ski Marathon

This year’s course stuck to the trails in and around the Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club

Knute Johnsgaard, pictured here signing an autograph in 2016, won this year’s Yukon Ski Marathon. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News file)

The Yukon Ski Marathon was held Feb. 29 at the Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club, with close to 100 skiers racing 10-, 25- or 34-kilometre courses.

This year’s marathon differed from previous years in that the course utilized only trails at the ski club, thanks to work being done on sections of the Copper Haul Road.

Scheduled to start at 11, the self-seeded mass start was delayed an hour due to temperatures below the cold weather cutoff.

Knute Johnsgaard won the senior men 34-km category, finishing the course in one hour, 51 minutes and 30.4 seconds. In second place was Matthias Purdon with a time of one hour, 53 minutes and 13 seconds, and in third place was Colin Abbott with a time of one hour, 57 minutes and 35.6 second.

The senior men 34-km category was the largest on the day with 28 finishers.

In the senior women 34-km category, Annmarie Gill won with a time of two hours, 29 minutes and 46.9 seconds. Emilie Stewart-Jones finished second in two hours, 32 minutes and 26.4 seconds, and Laura Salmon finished third in three hours, five minutes and 31.1 seconds.

The winner of the senior men 25-km category was Stuart Hamilton, finishing in one hour, 40 minutes and 0.7 seconds. Billy Parry was second in one hour, 49 minutes and 41.8 seconds and Tom Ullyett was third in two hours, three minutes and 14.6 seconds.

Zoe Braul won the senior women 25-km category with a time of one hour, 47 minutes and 54.3 seconds, followed by Marit Parry in one hour, 59 minutes and 38.8 seconds and Deb Higgins in two hours, three minutes and 32.8 seconds.

In the junior men 10-km category, Felix Masson was the winner with a time of 42 minutes and 48.8 seconds. Nicolas Giangrande was second in 42 minutes and 51.6 seconds and Finegand Bradford was third in 42 minutes and 51.9 seconds.

In the junior women 10-km category it was Kate Mason finishing in 36 minutes and 19.2 seconds to finish first, followed by Constance Lapointe in second with a time of 36 minutes and 24.5 seconds and Sophia Giangrande in third with a time of 36 minutes and 46 seconds.

Lastly were the two U18 10-km categories.

In the U18 men YST 10-km category, Saha Masson finished first in 31 minutes and 51 seconds with Victor-Emile Thibeault second in 34 minutes and 0.2 seconds.

Sonjaa Schmidt won the U18 women YST 10-km category with a time of 35 minutes and 32.8 seconds, followed by Dahlia Lapointe in second with a time of 45 minutes and 16 seconds.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Senior men 34-km results

1 Knute Johnsgaard 01:51:30.40

2 Matthias Purdon 01:53:13.00

3 Colin Abbott 01:57:35.60

4 Caelan Pangman McLean 01:59:25.60

5 David Greer 02:03:58.60

6 Dominic Bradford 02:07:02.40

7 John Parry 02:11:00.60

8 Ian Weir 02:11:16.30

9 David Eikelboom 02:17:08.30

10 Alain Masson 02:21:47.10

11 Brian Horton 02:23:44.40

12 John Stamp 02:24:25.00

13 Daniel Dreiseitl 02:26:13.80

14 Simon Lapointe 02:27:29.80

15 Rob McConnell 02:33:50.50

16 Parker Ian 02:36:08.80

17 David Kerr 02:36:46.60

18 Philippe Mouchet 02:37:06.30

19 Jonathan Kerr 02:37:22.90

20 Kevin Embacher 02:38:50.60

21 Peter Sandiford 02:41:29.30

22 Thor Stewart 02:42:09.90

23 Jean-Paul Molgat 02:42:54.50

24 Scott Gilbert 02:46:20.30

25 Kyle Power 02:47:04.00

26 Kai Bruce 02:48:21.10

27 Vincent Larochelle 02:54:02.90

28 Michael Smith 03:38:28.90

Senior women 34-km results

1 Annmarie Gill 02:29:46.90

2 Emilie Stewart-Jones 02:32:26.40

3 Laura Salmon 03:05:31.10

4 Aisha Montgomery 03:07:10.80

5 Tiffani Fraser 03:17:05.10

6 Rachel Pennell 03:20:49.20

7 Ellorie McKnight 03:20:49.50

8 Michelle Klaben 03:38:32.50

9 Sarah Johnson 03:40:06.10

10 Natalie Sands 04:03:09.40

Senior men 25-km results

1 Stuart Hamilton 01:40:00.70

2 Bill Parry 01:49:41.80

3 Tom Ullyett 02:03:14.60

4 Dan Reimer 02:09:58.20

5 James Saunders 02:20:02.20

6 Dermot Flynn 02:22:06.50

7 Pat Brunet 02:23:32.30

8 Joe Morrison 02:27:14.60

9 Paul Kishchuk 02:32:32.00

10 James Cleary 02:36:33.00

Senior women 25-km results

1 Zoe Braul 01:47:54.30

2 Marit Parry 01:59:38.80

3 Deb Higgins 02:03:32.80

4 Lois Johnston 02:07:39.80

5 Anne-Julie Asselin 02:08:26.50

6 Julie McVicar 02:10:20.80

7 Vanessa Scharf 02:12:24.60

8 Hayley Henderson-Thur 02:13:06.70

9 Jan Downing 02:13:33.20

10 Hilary Pada 02:17:50.20

11 Christine McConnell 02:20:16.10

12 Sophie Brisebois 02:20:25.50

13 Amanda Mouchet 02:22:05.30

14 Diane Wilson 02:25:56.70

15 Jocelyn Land-Murphy 02:26:23.20

16 Diane Billingsley 02:28:42.10

17 Leslie Gomm 02:30:11.10

18 Cara Sandulak 02:32:26.70

19 Sabrina Bouayad 02:35:06.90

20 Tammy Reis 02:38:46.90

21 valerie bussieres 02:39:32.90

22 Laura Sly 02:39:34.40

23 Hannah McDonald 02:43:14.50

24 Franny Nyman 03:12:49.60

25 Lisa Steele 03:15:03.10

Junior men 10-km results

1 Felix Masson 42:48.80

2 Nicolas Giangrande 42:51.60

3 Finegand Bradford 42:51.90

4 Jonah McConnell 42:57.50

5 Colin Diamond 46:06.10

6 Finnegan Gallant 47:05.40

7 Daniel Phillips 48:01.40

8 Micah McConnell 51:39.80

9 Peter Embacher 51:41.50

10 Johannes Benkert 51:53.30

11 Sitka Land-Gillis 53:58.50

12 John Chisholm 57:42.40

13 Kuya Wellman-Gagne 01:10:49.00

14 Griffiin MacGillivray 01:16:46.80

15 Owen Parker 01:24:25.40

16 Lennox Mott 01:28:33.60

17 Simon Crowe 01:38:36.50

18 Marc-André Gillis 01:44:15.90

19 Oliver Kralisch-Seguin 01:49:48.50

20 Paxson Lipovsky 02:00:05.00

Junior women 10-km results

1 Kate Mason 36:19.20

2 Constance Lapointe 36:24.50

3 Sophia Giangrande 36:46.00

4 Bella Mouchet 39:18.60

5 Abby Jirousek 41:03.80

6 Aramintha Bradford 44:18.40

7 Sophie Molgat 44:18.90

8 Tess Cairns-McDowell 46:35.50

9 Kalia Graham 47:01.60

10 Sarah Svoboda 54:05.80

11 Sadie Cairns-McDowell 54:50.70

12 Juliet Crowe 59:55.40

13 Emily Kralisch-Seguin 01:05:58.70

14 Emma Tomke Waldron 01:06:17.50

15 Mahee Patera Marchand 01:06:56.60

16 Morel Graham 01:33:05.60

U18 men YST 10-km results

1 Sasha Masson 31:51.10

2 Victor Emile Thibeault 34:00.20

U18 women YST 10-km results

1 Sonjaa Schmidt 35:32.80

2 Dahlia Lapointe 45:16.00

cross country skiing