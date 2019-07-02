Runners from far and wide converge on the Klondike for the Dempster to Dawson race

The fourth Yukon Energy Dempster to Dawson City Solstice Race was June 15 near Dawson City as close to 200 runners and walked raced distances ranging from five kilometres to a full marathon.
Jody Beaumont, a board member for the race, said this year’s event was a success.
“It was great. We had great weather (and) a great turnout,” said Beaumont. “It was a pretty warm day – mostly sunny.”
On the course, Beaumont said it was the usual mix of elements that made the event work.
“I feel almost like we had a little bit of everything we would expect at this race, which I think makes it what it is,” said Beaumont. “We have a few big families who have come and run in every single one we’ve had … and they just come back year after year and they’re such a big part of the event and that sense of family.”
Beaumont said the race was the first for a number of racers, something organizers enjoy.
“We had some people entering their very first race of all time and it’s just so nice to be able to make it an event for them,” said Beaumont, adding the event attracts both young and old. “It’s a real family event. We just had a little bit of everything going on.”
The winner of this year’s marathon was Matt Hosford with a time of two hours, 59 minutes and 39 seconds. Paul St. Amant finished second, crossing the finish in three hours, 17 minutes and 47 seconds, and Alex Scherz was third with a time of three hours and 27 minutes.
Kristine Raymond was the fastest woman to finish the marathon, ending with a time of five hours, nine minutes and 17 seconds.
In the five-km run, Haylee Beeman finished first with a time of 20 minutes and 54 seconds. Second place went to Clayton Buhler with a time of 23 minutes and six seconds, Lyndsey Larson was third with a time of 24 minutes and 23 seconds.
Carolynne McCrae was the fastest in the five-km walk, finishing in 46 minutes and four seconds. Next to finish was Robert Gaudet in 46 minutes and nine seconds, followed by Terrie Turai in 51 minutes and 48 seconds.
The 10-km run was one of the largest categories on the day, and this year’s winner was Bennett Kishchuk with a time of 40 minutes and 43 seconds. Nate Wood finished second with a time of 41 minutes and 48 seconds, and Nicholas Desharnais finished third with a time of 46 minutes and 48 seconds.
In the 10-km walk, Judy Kelly finished first in a time of one hour, 17 minutes and 16 seconds. Second place went to Catherine Simpson with a time of one hour, 19 minutes and 35 seconds, and Kylie Van Every was third with a time of one hour, 23 minutes and 54 seconds.
The half marathon was another large category with 35 finishers. In first place was Rodney Hulstein with a time of one hour, 22 minutes and 53 seconds. Ty Fehr-Wuckert was second with a time of one hour, 31 minutes and nine seconds, and Clint Durfey was third with a time of one hour, 33 minutes and 10 seconds.
In the final category, the relay, Chick N’ Legs won this year with a time of three hours, 42 minutes and 53 seconds. Tracks to Tequila finished second with a time of three hours, 44 minutes and one second, and Step Sisters finished third with a time of three hours, 49 minutes and seven seconds.
Next up for Run Dawson is the Air North Midnight Dome Race on July 20 — a 7.2-km run with 565 metres of climbing.
Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com