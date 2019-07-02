Runners from far and wide converge on the Klondike for the Dempster to Dawson race

“I feel almost like we had a little bit of everything we would expect at this race”

The fourth Yukon Energy Dempster to Dawson City Solstice Race was June 15 near Dawson City as close to 200 runners and walked raced distances ranging from five kilometres to a full marathon.

Jody Beaumont, a board member for the race, said this year’s event was a success.

“It was great. We had great weather (and) a great turnout,” said Beaumont. “It was a pretty warm day – mostly sunny.”

On the course, Beaumont said it was the usual mix of elements that made the event work.

“I feel almost like we had a little bit of everything we would expect at this race, which I think makes it what it is,” said Beaumont. “We have a few big families who have come and run in every single one we’ve had … and they just come back year after year and they’re such a big part of the event and that sense of family.”

Beaumont said the race was the first for a number of racers, something organizers enjoy.

“We had some people entering their very first race of all time and it’s just so nice to be able to make it an event for them,” said Beaumont, adding the event attracts both young and old. “It’s a real family event. We just had a little bit of everything going on.”

The winner of this year’s marathon was Matt Hosford with a time of two hours, 59 minutes and 39 seconds. Paul St. Amant finished second, crossing the finish in three hours, 17 minutes and 47 seconds, and Alex Scherz was third with a time of three hours and 27 minutes.

Kristine Raymond was the fastest woman to finish the marathon, ending with a time of five hours, nine minutes and 17 seconds.

In the five-km run, Haylee Beeman finished first with a time of 20 minutes and 54 seconds. Second place went to Clayton Buhler with a time of 23 minutes and six seconds, Lyndsey Larson was third with a time of 24 minutes and 23 seconds.

Carolynne McCrae was the fastest in the five-km walk, finishing in 46 minutes and four seconds. Next to finish was Robert Gaudet in 46 minutes and nine seconds, followed by Terrie Turai in 51 minutes and 48 seconds.

The 10-km run was one of the largest categories on the day, and this year’s winner was Bennett Kishchuk with a time of 40 minutes and 43 seconds. Nate Wood finished second with a time of 41 minutes and 48 seconds, and Nicholas Desharnais finished third with a time of 46 minutes and 48 seconds.

In the 10-km walk, Judy Kelly finished first in a time of one hour, 17 minutes and 16 seconds. Second place went to Catherine Simpson with a time of one hour, 19 minutes and 35 seconds, and Kylie Van Every was third with a time of one hour, 23 minutes and 54 seconds.

The half marathon was another large category with 35 finishers. In first place was Rodney Hulstein with a time of one hour, 22 minutes and 53 seconds. Ty Fehr-Wuckert was second with a time of one hour, 31 minutes and nine seconds, and Clint Durfey was third with a time of one hour, 33 minutes and 10 seconds.

In the final category, the relay, Chick N’ Legs won this year with a time of three hours, 42 minutes and 53 seconds. Tracks to Tequila finished second with a time of three hours, 44 minutes and one second, and Step Sisters finished third with a time of three hours, 49 minutes and seven seconds.

Next up for Run Dawson is the Air North Midnight Dome Race on July 20 — a 7.2-km run with 565 metres of climbing.

Dempster to Dawson results

Marathon

1 Matt Hosford 2:59:39

2 Paul St. Amant 3:17:47

3 Alex Scherz 3:27:00

4 Keith Maguire 3:43:37

5 Kristine Raymond 5:09:17

6 Steve Burrows 5:39:28

5-km run

1 Haylee Beeman 20:54

2 Clayton Buhler 23:06

3 Lyndsey Larson 24:23

3 Paul Rundle 24:23

5 Tristan Turai-Bartholomeus 25:06

6 Angela Tremblay 25:12

7 Mia Maguire 26:25

8 Finnian Hanley 28:20

9 Sarah Reimer 28:24

10 Robyn Sutherland 30:08

11 Selwyn Frischling 30:37

12 Spencer Dewell 30:38

13 Katie Cheung 32:16

14 Kris Anderson 32:16

15 Ezra Penrose 33:18

16 Rylan Dunn 33:43

17 Laura Larson 34:11

18 Georgette Mcleod 34:11

19 Nancy Krohn 35:12

20 Helene Maguire 36:47

20 Cheryl Maguire 36:47

22 marisol Martinez 37:59

23 Noah Robbins 38:26

24 Darrius Mcleod-Wierda 38:28

25 Mitch Montgomery 43:09

26 Christiane Caron 44:38

27 Adrianus Van Drongelen 45:45

28 Carina Van Drongelen 45:45

29 Penny Gripton 47:00

30 Ian Spencer 47:05

31 Jennifer Reimer 47:51

32 Martha Montgomery 50:18

33 Maddox Robbins 1:10:51

5-km walk

1 Carolynne McCrae 46:04

2 Robert Gaudet 46:09

3 Terrie Turai 51:48

3 Colleen Dunn 51:48

5 Mary Johnson 53:18

5 Elaine Fage 53:18

7 Judy Kimberley 58:12

8 Cove Cotter 1:10:51

9 Ashley Doiron 1:10:53

10 Robin Muzzerall 1:13:10

10-km run

1 Bennett Kishchuk 40:43

2 Nate Wood 41:48

3 Nicholas Desharnais 46:48

4 David Mills 47:08

5 Evan Moffat 52:13

6 Andrew Maynard 52:38

7 Olivia Millward 52:43

8 Natasha Stanton 52:44

9 Ingrid Janzen 53:20

10 Sean Mcleish 54:19

11 Kirsten Sylvestre 57:31

12 Jessica Hulstein 57:36

13 Elena Joss 1:01:05

14 Lorène Charmetant 1:01:42

15 Shirley Ng 1:02:03

16 Kiara Sutherland 1:02:35

17 Tanya Cerovic 1:06:57

17 Alexandra Winton 1:06:57

17 Amelie Morin 1:06:57

20 Mindy Potoroka 1:07:41

21 Elaine Corden 1:07:43

22 Lucie Pešičková 1:07:59

23 Miasha Albisser 1:08:10

24 Jessica Bryant 1:11:08

25 Emily Tredger 1:11:35

26 Thomas Turoczi 1:12:29

27 Carter Murray 1:13:21

28 Asia Procee 1:16:10

28 Alisha Mclean 1:16:10

30 Ruth Siciliano 1:21:56

31 Cindy Billingham 1:26:55

32 Christine (Jane) Smith 1:31:50

32 Louise Drugan 1:31:50

34 Eva Mcculley 1:45:49

35 Robert Mclean 1:56:04

10-km walk

1 Judy Kelly 1:17:16

2 Catherine Simpson 1:19:35

3 Kylie Van Every 1:23:54

4 Monica Best 1:36:00

4 Kristina Craig 1:36:00

6 Shannon Audette 1:49:52

7 Guy Kimberley 1:53:18

7 Shannon Bergeron 1:53:18

9 Jackie Olson 1:56:20

10 Maddison Murray 2:27:07

10 Faith Mclean 2:27:07

Half marathon run

1 Rodney Hulstein 1:22:53

2 Ty Fehr-Wuckert 1:31:09

3 Clint Durfey 1:33:10

4 Tom Ullyet 1:36:18

5 Craig Kitchen 1:44:56

6 Brendan Hanley 1:44:58

7 Allan Benjamin 1:45:04

8 Jean-Etienne Ribereau-Gayon 1:45:55

9 Curtis Cash 1:46:16

10 Emma Seward 1:47:22

11 Tyler Arsenault 1:48:12

12 Terry Joss 1:49:24

13 Kelli Anderson 1:51:24

14 Jamie Mcleish 1:52:08

15 Teri Worthington 1:53:24

16 Chester Kelly 2:00:12

17 Shane Maclellan 2:03:07

18 Adam Thom 2:03:49

19 Alyssa Bergeron 2:05:45

20 Adrienne Marsh 2:06:27

21 Wes Marsh 2:09:23

22 Justine Armstrong 2:10:37

23 Kirsty Thomson 2:13:18

24 Theresa Desjardins 2:15:23

25 Clarissa Huffman 2:17:18

26 Keith Lay 2:17:58

27 Theresa Murray 2:18:20

28 Steve Bergeron 2:19:10

29 Amber Moffat 2:26:45

30 Taunis Christinger 2:29:10

31 Tracy Shaw 2:30:54

32 Shayne Melanson 2:40:56

33 Ed Mclean 2:43:36

34 Carole Rogers 2:46:29

35 Paul Raymond 3:15:03

Relay

1 Chick N’ Legs 3:42:53

2 Tracks To Tequila 3:44:01

3 Step Sisters 3:49:07

4 Charlie’s Angels 3:58:23

5 Ice Queens Farm Team 4:10:02

6 Worst Pace Scenario 4:18:13