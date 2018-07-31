Runners burn up the trail at Mount Lorne Mis-Adventure

Brendon Morphet won the 21-kilometre race with a time of one hour, 19 minutes and 36 seconds. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Warm weather made for tough trekking at the annual Mount Lorne Mis-Adventure Trail Race hosted by the Mount Lorne Volunteer Fire Department on July 22.

Runners ran either five or 21 kilometres on two separate loops that both started near and ended at the Mount Lorne fire hall.

Chief Colin O’Neill said the race went over well with participants.

“It was a beautiful day,” said O’Neill. “We had lots of support from the running community and we were really happy with the race.”

Brendon Morphet was the fastest of the 28 participants in the 21-kilometre race, with a time of one hour, 19 minutes and 36 seconds. He was followed by Boris Hoefs in second with a time of one hour, 29 minutes and 15 seconds and Arno Barre in third with a time of one hour, 33 minutes and three seconds.

Maura Sullivan was the fastest female runner, finishing in fifth overall with a time of one hour, 37 minutes and 28 seconds. Amy Kenny (disclosure: she’s a reporter for the News) finished next with a time of one hour, 39 minutes and 57 seconds. Sue Bogle was the third female across the line with a time of one hour, 43 minutes and 56 seconds.

O’Neill said what organizers heard from runners was positive.

“Everyone really loves the race,” said O’Neill. “A number of people told us it’s their favourite race of the year.”

Proceeds from the race go to the department to help with not only insurance for on-duty firefighters, but things like barbecues and family events.

“There are some niceties we like to offer our volunteers,” said O’Neill. “That sort of stuff we need to do our fundraising for and this is a really nice way for us to bring the community together and encourage healthy living.”

In the five-kilometre race, 20 participants of all ages took part — many more than previous years.

“The first few years we maybe had a couple of kids running by themselves and we would chase them with an ATV to make sure they didn’t get lost,” said O’Neill. “This year we had (20) people do the five-kilometre race, so that was a really pleasant surprise.”

Forest Pearson finished first overall with a time of 20 minutes and 20 seconds. Louis Mouchet and Nicholas Robles tied for second with a time of 24 minutes and three seconds.

On the women’s side of things, Gemma Hosford was first with a time of 25 minutes and 21 seconds. Kira Matern was second, finishing in 34 minutes and 37 seconds. Emily Baxter and Avery Kinsella tied for third with a time of 35 minutes and 15 seconds.

O’Neill said the race takes work to organize, but that the department has fine-tuned its approach over the years.

“It does take a bit of effort to put it together,” said O’Neill. “We’ve sort of figured out all the different parts and we just need to make sure we can assign all the jobs.”

O’Neill said next year’s race might look a little bitter different, as there have been quite a few requests for a 10-kilometre distance.

Results

Male 21-km run

Brendon Morphet 1:19:36

Boris Hoefs 1:29:15

Arno Barre 1:33:03

Rick Brown 1:34:52

Dan Shier 1:41:42

Tom Ullyett 1:42:53

Blair Phelps 1:44:18

Ben Yu Schott 1:46:19

Ben Harper 1:47:36

Colin Hickman 1:54:40

Female 21-km run

Maura Sullivan 1:37:28

Amy Kenny 1:39:57

Sue Bogle 1:43:56

Virginia Sarrazin 1:49:02

Maeve O’Neill Sanger 1:58:54

Kelly Cozens 1:59:14

Julia Gerlach 2:02:51

Helen Stappers 2:03:34

Sarah Crane 2:05:18

Rachel Gutman 2:09:20

Georgi Pearson 2:09:37

Anne Baumann 2:10:54

Hilary Seymour 2:13:09

Rhiannon Russell 2:26:42

Donna Jones 2:27:48

Megan Sharp 2:28:08

Tamara Young 2:28:14

Sarah Hancock 2:28:19

Male 5-km run

Forest Pearson 20:20

Louis Mouchet 24.03

Nicholas Robles 24.03

Matt Hosford 25.21

Felix Masson 25.23

Nicholas Matern 26.23

Sid Winkelman 28.02

Nicholas Connell 33.31

Declan Lutkehaus 1:32:26

Oliver Lutkehaus 1:32:26

Female 5-km run

Gemma Hosford 25.21

Kira Matern 34.37

Emily Baxter 35.15

Avery Kinsella 35.15

Lydia Brown 35.59

Selena Brown 40.03

Leah McLean 40.24

Annie McNeill 42.05

Tracey Kinsella 42.06

Holly Lutkehaus 1:31:24