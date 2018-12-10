Reservoir Dogs Tournament turns traditional squash on its ear

Oshea Jephson winds up for a serve during the Reservoir Dogs Tournament in Whitehorse on Dec. 1. Jephson’s team, Mr. Blue, finished second in the tournament. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Squash Yukon’s annual Reservoir Dogs Tournament brought together 36 members of Whitehorse’s squash community on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 to compete in teams of six for the ultimate prize — bottles of wine.

Rather than a typical single-elimination draw to find a winner, the tournament used a unique format.

The teams — each named in the style of a character from the 1992 Quentin Tarantino film — all played against each other, with each team member matching up against their opposite number on the other team.

All matches were 25 minutes in length and each court had eight targets worth six points if hit rather than the typical one point for winning a rally.

Once the matches were completed, organizers added up the point totals and prizes were awarded to the top three teams.

First place took home 42 bottles of wine, second place took home 18 bottles of wine and third place took home 12 bottles of wine.

The tournament also included prizes for the most targets hit in each skill division, and wrapped up with a social.

First prize in the tournament went to Mr. Black, comprised of Julien Revel, Lori Muir, Kevin Smit, Mike Stanton, Jen Meurer and Lacey Johnson. Second place was Mr. Blue and third place was Mr. Green.

Final standings

1 Mr. Black 2166

2 Mr. Blue 2056

3 Mr. Green 1900

4 Mr. Purple 1842

5 Mr. Red 1799

6 Mr. White 1642