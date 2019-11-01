Registration set to open for 2020 Yukon River Quest

Crystal Schick/Yukon News A paddle boarder drafts behind Paddlers Abreast voyageur canoe while crossing Lake Laberge on Jun. 26, 2019 as part of the Yukon River Quest.

Paddlers looking to take part in the 715-kilometre Yukon River Quest will be able to sign up when registration opens at 6 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Heading into its 22nd year, the River Quest will be limited to 125 teams. Last year’s race had a record 117 teams start the race.

The race will also cap the number of voyageur teams at 15 and the number of solo teams at 50.

Last year 43 teams signed up for the race in the first 20 minutes after registration and began, and 116 teams signed up on the first day.

The Yukon River Quest is an annual paddling race from Whitehorse to Dawson City each summer and is open to canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards.

Registration for the race is done through its website www.yukonriverquest.com.