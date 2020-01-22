Registration opens for 34th annual Buckwheat International Ski Classic

Registration for the 34th annual Buckwheat International Ski Classic opened on Jan. 15 with the event scheduled for March 7.

Held at the Log Cabin Ski Trails near Fraser, B.C., this year’s race is dedicated to Buckwheat Donahue — the race founder — who died in October.

The event typically includes 400 skiers competing in 50-kilometre, 25-km and 10-km races for adults and a five-km race for children. Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers in each race, as well as for best costume.

Following the skiing, the event wraps with an awards dinner at the Skagway Recreation Center.

The race is a fundraiser for the Log Cabin Ski Society, a Skagway-based organization that sets track on approximately 30 km of ski trails in the area.

To register for the event, go to www.buckwheatclassic.com.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com