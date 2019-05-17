This year’s Tour de Haines Junction included a record 21 participants on May 12 near Haines Junction. (Submitted/U Kon Echelon Bike Club)

Record turnout for Tour de Haines Junction cycling stage race

The field of 21 riders is the largest in the history of the event

The 2019 Tour de Haines Junction, hosted by the U Kon Echelon Bike Club, was May 12 in Haines Junction, consisting of a morning time trial and an afternoon road race.

This year’s turnout of 21 made it the largest field in the history of the race.

The time trial was 20 kilometres long, with youth optionally riding a shorter 10-km distance.

The road race was 30 km for youth, 50 km for youth heading to the Hayman Classic in B.C. later this month and 80 km or 100 km for youth heading to the Western Canada Summer Games in August.

Mara Roldan was the strongest female youth rider, per a release from coach Trena Irving, taking first place in both the time trial and road race.

Among male youth riders, Lucas Taggart-Cox was the top rider in general classification (GC) – the category that combines different stage times – edging out older brother Caius Taggart-Cox by just over three minutes.

Marc Lapointe won the expert men category of the road race, but the expert men GC win went to Denny Bohmer.

The race was the first longer road race for a handful of riders, and despite beautiful weather, headwinds during the race meant riders got a true workout during the event.

Next up for the club is the Tour de Skagway on May 18 and 19 starting near Fraser, B.C.

The Tour is a three-stage race, with a time trial and road race on May 18 and the infamous Skagway hill climb on May 19.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Tour de Haines Junction results

Time trial

U11 boys 10-kilometre

1 Thomas Vollmer 30:55

U13 boys 10-kilometre

1 Johna Irving-Staley 23:00

2 Max Naelet 23:20

3 Taiga Buurman 23:40

U15 boys 10-kilometre

1 James McCann 22:46

U15 girls 10-kilometre

1 Mathilde Roldan 22:46

U15 boys 20-kilometre

1 Lucas Taggart-Cox 37:46

U15 girls 20-kilometre

1 Tori Vollmer 44:00

U17 boys 20-kilometre

1 Caius Taggart-Cox 37:35

U17 girls 20-kilometre

1 Mara Roldan 35:56

2 Ava Irving-Staley 37:55

3 Aisha Roldan 38:55

4 Maude Molgat 41:46

Expert women 20-kilometre

1 Trena Irving 37:44

Sport women 20-kilometre

1 Jody Cox 42:00

2 Naoko Buurman 50:36

3 Dawn Lammer 55:25

Sport men 20-kilometre

1 Jean-Paul Molgat 34:38

2 Malcolm Taggart 42:44

3 Mike Buurman 46:53

Expert men 20-kilometre

1 Denny Bohmer 36:06

Road race

U11 boys 30-kilometre

1 Thomas Vollmer 1:37:50

U13 boys 30-kilometre

1 Max Naelet 1:25:02

U13 boys 50-kilometre

1 Johna Irving-Staley 2:12:07

1 Taiga Buurman 2:12:07

U15 boys 50-kilometre

1 Lucas Taggart-Cox 1:35:05

2 James McCann 1:53:57

U15 girls 50-kilometre

1 Mathilde Roldan 1:41:46

U17 boys 50-kilometre

1 Caius Taggart-Cox 1:39:29

U17 girls 50-kilometre

1 Maude Molgat 1:42:57

U15 girls 80-kilometre

1 Tori Vollmer 2:58.08

U17 girls 80-kilometre

1 Aisha Roldan 2:55:06

2 Ava Irving-Staley 2:57:47

Expert women 80-kilometre

1 Trena Irving 2:58:09

Sport women 50-kilometre

1 Jody Cox 1:43:33

2 Naoko Buurman 2:20.28

Sport women 30-kilometre

1 Dawn Lammer 1:38:53

Sport men 50-kilometre

1 Jean-Paul Molgat 1:31:38

2 Malcolm Taggart 1:42:20

3 Mike Buurman 2:20:28

Expert men 100-kilometre

1 Marc Lapointe 3:03:10

2 Denny Bohmer 3:03.17

U17 girls 100-kilometre

1 Mara Roldan 3:04:49

Previous story
Olympic opportunity for Yukon athletes at RBC Training Ground event

Just Posted

City staff look at options to deal with bears and waste

New carts could be piloted in 2020

Not enough is being done to support the mental health needs of LGBTQ2S+ people: report

Advocacy organization Qmunity has made 70 recommendations to the Yukon government

Lane closure could impact restaurant’s plans to expand deck

Whitehorse city staff to look for solution to help both businesses

Two women charged with first-degree murder in 2017 Pelly Crossing homicide

Charabelle Maureen Silverfox, 27, and Lynzee Harriott Silverfox, 21, were arrested May 16.

Carcross/Tagish First Nation to hold by-election for new chief

Vote will be held on July 15 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

EDITORIAL: Yes, even killers deserve due process

No one benefits when the Yukon government is focused on denying it uses solitary confinement

Olympic opportunity for Yukon athletes at RBC Training Ground event

“At this age group, it’s just about saying yes to opportunities. Go out. Try it out, if you like it.”

Commentary: Mining for clean energy

The infrastructure for clean energy requires mining

Whitehorse city news, briefly

A summary of some of the decisions made at the May 13 council meeting

Indoor Archery Championship includes best from across the Yukon

The 7th Indoor Archery Yukon Championship was May 5 at Tahkini Elementary… Continue reading

No time to stop and smell the flowers at the 2019 Crocus Run

Thirty-four runners raced an eight-kilometre loop along Riverdale trails teeming with crocuses

Polarettes take on the Delta invitational

It was a busy weekend at the Richmond Olympic Oval in Richmond,… Continue reading

Table Tennis Yukon crowns 2019 champions

The 2019 Table Tennis Yukon Championships were May 3-5 at Whitehorse Elementary… Continue reading

Most Read