Record turnout for Tour de Haines Junction cycling stage race

The field of 21 riders is the largest in the history of the event

This year’s Tour de Haines Junction included a record 21 participants on May 12 near Haines Junction. (Submitted/U Kon Echelon Bike Club)

The 2019 Tour de Haines Junction, hosted by the U Kon Echelon Bike Club, was May 12 in Haines Junction, consisting of a morning time trial and an afternoon road race.

This year’s turnout of 21 made it the largest field in the history of the race.

The time trial was 20 kilometres long, with youth optionally riding a shorter 10-km distance.

The road race was 30 km for youth, 50 km for youth heading to the Hayman Classic in B.C. later this month and 80 km or 100 km for youth heading to the Western Canada Summer Games in August.

Mara Roldan was the strongest female youth rider, per a release from coach Trena Irving, taking first place in both the time trial and road race.

Among male youth riders, Lucas Taggart-Cox was the top rider in general classification (GC) – the category that combines different stage times – edging out older brother Caius Taggart-Cox by just over three minutes.

Marc Lapointe won the expert men category of the road race, but the expert men GC win went to Denny Bohmer.

The race was the first longer road race for a handful of riders, and despite beautiful weather, headwinds during the race meant riders got a true workout during the event.

Next up for the club is the Tour de Skagway on May 18 and 19 starting near Fraser, B.C.

The Tour is a three-stage race, with a time trial and road race on May 18 and the infamous Skagway hill climb on May 19.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Tour de Haines Junction results

Time trial

U11 boys 10-kilometre

1 Thomas Vollmer 30:55

U13 boys 10-kilometre

1 Johna Irving-Staley 23:00

2 Max Naelet 23:20

3 Taiga Buurman 23:40

U15 boys 10-kilometre

1 James McCann 22:46

U15 girls 10-kilometre

1 Mathilde Roldan 22:46

U15 boys 20-kilometre

1 Lucas Taggart-Cox 37:46

U15 girls 20-kilometre

1 Tori Vollmer 44:00

U17 boys 20-kilometre

1 Caius Taggart-Cox 37:35

U17 girls 20-kilometre

1 Mara Roldan 35:56

2 Ava Irving-Staley 37:55

3 Aisha Roldan 38:55

4 Maude Molgat 41:46

Expert women 20-kilometre

1 Trena Irving 37:44

Sport women 20-kilometre

1 Jody Cox 42:00

2 Naoko Buurman 50:36

3 Dawn Lammer 55:25

Sport men 20-kilometre

1 Jean-Paul Molgat 34:38

2 Malcolm Taggart 42:44

3 Mike Buurman 46:53

Expert men 20-kilometre

1 Denny Bohmer 36:06

Road race

U11 boys 30-kilometre

1 Thomas Vollmer 1:37:50

U13 boys 30-kilometre

1 Max Naelet 1:25:02

U13 boys 50-kilometre

1 Johna Irving-Staley 2:12:07

1 Taiga Buurman 2:12:07

U15 boys 50-kilometre

1 Lucas Taggart-Cox 1:35:05

2 James McCann 1:53:57

U15 girls 50-kilometre

1 Mathilde Roldan 1:41:46

U17 boys 50-kilometre

1 Caius Taggart-Cox 1:39:29

U17 girls 50-kilometre

1 Maude Molgat 1:42:57

U15 girls 80-kilometre

1 Tori Vollmer 2:58.08

U17 girls 80-kilometre

1 Aisha Roldan 2:55:06

2 Ava Irving-Staley 2:57:47

Expert women 80-kilometre

1 Trena Irving 2:58:09

Sport women 50-kilometre

1 Jody Cox 1:43:33

2 Naoko Buurman 2:20.28

Sport women 30-kilometre

1 Dawn Lammer 1:38:53

Sport men 50-kilometre

1 Jean-Paul Molgat 1:31:38

2 Malcolm Taggart 1:42:20

3 Mike Buurman 2:20:28

Expert men 100-kilometre

1 Marc Lapointe 3:03:10

2 Denny Bohmer 3:03.17

U17 girls 100-kilometre

1 Mara Roldan 3:04:49