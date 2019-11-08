Rams, Warriors win Super Volley semifinals

The girls final will be Vanier and Porter Creek while the boys final will be F.H. Collins and Vanier

Vanier Crusaders player Nicole Farkas hits at the net during the girls Super Volley semifinal against the Porter Creek Rams on Nov. 7 at Porter Creek Secondary School in Whitehorse. The Rams won the game three sets to one. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

The Super Volley semifinals were Nov. 7 at Porter Creek Secondary School as the Porter Creek Rams met the Vanier Crusaders in the girls semifinal and the Rams faced the F.H. Collins Warriors in the boys semifinal.

Action started with the girls semifinal as Vanier won the opening set 25-16 to take the lead in the best-of-five game.

Porter Creek responded in the second set, edging out Vanier 26-24 to tie it up at 1-1. The third set was another nail-biter as the Rams beat the Crusaders 25-22 to grab a 2-1 lead.

The fourth set was the decisive one in the game, as the Rams earned a 25-17 win to take the game 3-1.

Players of the game were Amelia Stewart for Vanier and Paige Stockley for Porter Creek.

Rams head coach Tayla McNally said her team is ready for the final against the F.H. Collins Warriors.

“They’re feeling confident,” said McNally. “They know where they need to be and how (the Warriors) hit now.”

She said her team will need to play smart in order to earn a victory.

“Being more smart with how we place the ball on the other side,” said McNally about what will need adjusting ahead of the final. “Instead of placing it right to the middle, let’s switch it up and go to the deep corner or go to their setter more often — smart plays like that. I know we’re not really going to be the team that makes the kills every time, but we can do more smart plays.”

The boys took to the court next, as the F.H. Collins Warriors picked the perfect time for their first Super Volley win of the year, beating the Porter Creek Rams three sets to one.

The Warriors won the opening set 25-21 to take the lead and followed that up with a 25-16 win in the second set.

Up 2-0, the Warriors made some personnel adjustments for set three. The Rams took advantage of the new-look Warriors, earning a decisive 25-14 victory in the third set.

The third set seemed to shift momentum, and the fourth set was as close as could be. Tied at 21-21, Porter Creek moved into striking distance of tying the game with a 24-22 lead.

Not ready for a fifth set, the Warriors responded to tie the set at 24-24 before ultimately winning 27-25 to take the game 3-1.

Players of the game were Austin Shaw for the Warriors and Barrett Furchner for the Rams.

After the game, Shaw said it was team play that carried the day.

“We really just came together as a team,” said Shaw. “Last night in practice we did a lot of gameplay drills and a lot of drills that had some pressure in them, so then we came out and played good under some pressure today.”

Shaw said everything will need to be better in the final if the Warriors are to knock off the Vanier Crusaders.

“We’re going to need to tighten up our game all around,” said Shaw. “We’re just going to need to get some better blocks and better passes and outplay Vanier, because so far they’ve been the better team.”

The Super Volley finals are Nov. 8 at Porter Creek Secondary School. The girls final between the Warriors and Rams starts at 5 p.m. with the boys final between the Crusaders and Warriors set for 7 p.m.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com