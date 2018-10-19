The Vanier Crusaders go for a block during a match against the F.H. Collins Warriors. The Crusaders won the match 3-0. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Rams, Crusaders continue Super Volley winning streaks

Vanier secures first overall in boys standings

The 2018 Super Volley series continued with the Vanier Crusaders playing host to the Porter Creek Rams on Oct. 11 and the F.H. Collins Warriors on Oct. 12.

The Rams and Crusaders split the two matches between the sides one apiece.

The Rams girls team opened up the week’s action with a 3-1 victory against the host Crusaders. Sage Brown was the player of the game.

It was a repeat of week one on the boys side, with the Crusaders beating the Rams 3-0 — an identical score line to their Oct. 4 matchup. Logan McKay was the player of the game.

On the second day of competition, the Warriors and Crusaders met a little earlier than usual with the girls taking to the court for a 2 p.m. start instead of the typical 5 p.m.

The Vanier crowd, although large and loud, couldn’t will their team to victory as the girls lost to the Warriors 3-0. Payton Twardochleb was the player of the game.

In the final match of the week, the Crusaders boys team beat the Warriors 3-0, to keep their perfect record intact. Arcel Siosan was the player of the game.

After two weeks of Super Volley matches, two undefeated teams remain.

On the boys side, the Vanier Crusaders are perfect at 3-0 and have yet to lose a set. The Porter Creek Rams sit in second, with one win from three matches. The F.H. Collins Warriors are third, with an 0-2 record.

The Porter Creek Rams team is undefeated in the girls bracket with a 3-0 record. With a 1-1 record, the F.H. Collins Warriors are second. The Vanier Crusaders sit winless at 0-3.

Week three matchups are at F.H. Collins with Porter Creek visiting on Oct. 18 and Vanier visiting on Oct. 19.

After that, the Super Volley schedule takes a week hiatus as Yukon volleyball teams turn their attention to the Dawson Invitational Volleyball Tournament in Dawson City from Oct. 25 to 27.

The Super Volley semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 1 at Vanier with the finals slotted for Nov. 2.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

