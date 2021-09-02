Rain didn’t stop the YCCMA riders from challenging the trails during the Mosquito Harescramble II

Loic Revel takes a corner during the YCCMA Mosquito Harescramble II on Aug. 28. (John Tonin/Yukon News) Tallon Williams weaves through the trees on Aug. 28. (John Tonin/Yukon News) Drake Grant rides ahead of Ryan Hirsch on Aug. 28. (John Tonin/Yukon News) The flag waves and the riders are ready to roll on Aug. 28. (John Tonin/Yukon News) Mason Geier maneuvers over an obstacle on Aug. 28. (John Tonin/Yukon News) Thierry St. Laurent clears a log obstacle on Aug. 28. (John Tonin/Yukon News) Brad Wilson goes up and over a tire feature on Aug. 28. (John Tonin/Yukon News) Miriam Cook finishes a lap on Aug. 28. (John Tonin/Yukon News)

The rain on Aug. 28 was relentless, but the roars of engines and the smell of gasoline in the air kept going. The downpour did not deter the 50 motorcycle riders from racing in the Yukon Cross Country Motorcycle Association’s second Mosquito Harescramble of the year.

Riders of all ages participated and the wet conditions made for very challenging races.

The races were enduro-style, which is physically demanding and relies on technical skills with the motorcycle. Tracks are designed to level the playing field by challenging the riders with obstacles of varying difficulty depending on the class.

The rider that wins will not have the fastest bike but will be the most skilled. The racing on Aug. 28 mixed trail and enduro-x styles.

The C track was a single track and open trail for the youth riders. The B track featured intermediate obstacles while the A track had intermediate and expert obstacles including logs, tires, rocks and hill climbs.

Depending on the class, riders were either on course from anywhere between one and three hours, while the younger riders did 20-minute races. Whoever completed the most laps in the timeframe was the winner.

Mosquito Harescramble II results:

Talon Williams took the Junior C class. Loic Revel and Archer Thomas placed second and third.

The Intermediate C division was taken by Ryan Hirsch with Justin Brient and Drake Grant also earning podium positions.

Sophie Hadley was the victor of the Junior B Girls division. Ryley Ryckman and Leah Muir also had strong days on their bikes.

Junior B 65 was won by Mason Geier. Orie Meir and Andrew O’Brian Jackson earned the other top results.

KJ Raymond outpaced the pack to win the Junior B 85 classification. Colton Coates and Memphis Nolan came second and third respectively.

Kirsten Timpany topped the podium in the Ladies B division. Mel Mihoc and Breanna Muir followed.

Brad Wilson beat his only other competitor in the Sportsman B class, Niels Kristensen.

Intermediate B was taken by Alex Wilson. Aven Muir and Jorge Quaile earned the other prized positions.

Terje Kristensen was the best of the Expert B riders. Michel Sabourin and Ryder Brulotte came second and third.

Dewan Houde, Jarrid Davy and Tony Watson were the Intermediate A top three finishers and Sam Schirmer, Teo Blakie and Julien Revel were the Expert A top three.

The next YCCMA race will be on Sept. 18 at Area 55 – 100 Robert Service Way.

