Powdery day postpones big air competitions as snowcross, speed trap, party blast on Saturday at Mount Sima

Snowy space-themed costume event went down at Mount Sima on April 9-10

Grace Allaway, 13, ripped down the speed chute during a practice run at Mount Sima. “I think it went pretty good,” she told the News, adding her second race run felt faster than the first one because “I got in my tuck a lot lower.” The fastest racers in the speed competition were Tori Vollmer, 16, and Annie Heffner, 15, who each clocked 81 kilometres per hour while racing down the mountain on Satuday, April 9, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

The space-themed Simapalooza took place over two days this past weekend from April 9-10 at Mount Sima.

The event followed after multiple centimetres of fresh snow fell, which, between the snow conditions and the visibility, led to the cancellation of three out of five on-snow events scheduled for Saturday.

Dozens of participants raced down the hill in the snowcross and speed trap competitions on that busy, powdery day on the mountain.

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com

skiing

A powder day at Mount Sima resembles a starry space scene as a band rocks on at Simapalooza. Multiple on-snow competitions as part of the event were postponed due to slow snow conditions and low visibility on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

A tight pack of three snowcross racers seen tucking over the pitch at Mount Sima on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

The leader in the final heat of the snowcross competition races toward the finish line on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)