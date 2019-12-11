Porter Creek Rams ride strong first quarter to boys Super Hoops win against F.H. Collins Warriors

Porter Creek Rams player Parker Hobbis goes up for a fastbreak layup during the Super Hoops opening game against the F.H. Collins Warriors on Dec. 5 in Whitehorse. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News) The Porter Creek Rams celebrate a three pointer from player of the game Kenny Hyatt, right, during a Super Hoops game against the F.H. Collins Warriors on Dec. 5 at F.H. Collins Secondary School in Whitehorse. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News) Aiman Salim of the Porter Creek Rams takes an off-balance shot during a Super Hoops game against the F.H. Collins Warriors on Dec. 5 at F.H. Collins Secondary School in Whitehorse. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News) Players fight for the ball during a girls Super Hoops game between the F.H. Collins Warriors and the Porter Creek Rams on Dec. 5 at F.H. Collins Secondary School in Whitehorse. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News) Porter Creek Rams player Iliana Stehelin fakes a shot in the key with Emma Boyd of the F.H. Collins Warriors closing in during a Super Hoops game on Dec. 5 in Whitehorse. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News) Players wait for a rebound after a missed shot from the Porter Creek Rams during a Super Hoops game against the F.H. Collins Warriors on Dec. 5. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

The Porter Creek Rams beat the F.H. Collins Warriors 98-82 in a high-scoring start to the boys 2020 Super Hoops competition on Dec. 5 at F.H. Collins Secondary School in Whitehorse.

Porter Creek was fast out of the gate, building a 15-point lead in the first quarter that the Warriors were never able to overcome.

Down 31-16 after one quarter, the Warriors rallied in the second quarter to cut the deficit down to just four points with the score 40-36 at halftime.

In the second half the Rams again built up a substantial lead, finishing the third quarter up 71-52.

A high-scoring final quarter saw the Warriors outscore the Rams by three to make the final score 98-82 for the visitors from Porter Creek.

Players of the game were Andrei Salas for F.H. Collins and Kenny Hyatt for Porter Creek.

Warriors beat Rams in girls Super Hoops opener

The F.H. Collins Warriors girls basketball team got off to a strong start this season with a commanding 79-16 win against the Porter Creek Crusaders on Dec. 5 at F.H. Collins Secondary School in Whitehorse.

The Warriors jumped out to a 16-4 lead after the first quarter thanks to a strong 84-foot defensive game characterized with a strong press and even stronger shot contesting.

Leading 39-9 at halftime and 71-14 after three quarters, the Warriors were simply too much for the Rams to handle on the day.

Players of the game were Maren Bilsky for the Warriors and Paige Stockley for the Rams.

Vanier and F.H. Collins split games on day two of Super Hoops

The F.H. Collins Warriors hosted the Vanier Crusaders in Super Hoops action on Dec. 6, with each school victorious in one game.

In girls action, the Warriors beat up on the Crusaders with a 91-25 win. Players of the game were Jealyn Minguito for the Warriors and Alysha Cuenza for the Crusaders. The Warriors have outscored their opponents by 129 points through the first two games.

In boys action, the visiting Crusaders edged out a 68-63 win against the Warriors. Players of the game were Sam Wanless for the Crusaders and Ralph Hermosa for the Warriors. The Warriors are now 0-2 to start the Super Hoops competition.

Upcoming schedule

Teams from across the territory will be in Whitehorse for the Jamie Shaw Memorial Basketball Tournament from Dec. 12 to 14 at F.H. Collins Secondary School and Vanier Catholic Secondary School.

The next set of Super Hoops games is Jan. 23 and 24 at Porter Creek Secondary School in Whitehorse. The Rams host the Vanier Crusaders on Jan. 23 and the F.H. Collins Warriors on Jan. 24.

The last set of games are Feb. 20 and 21 at Vanier Catholic Secondary School. The Crusaders host the F.H. Collins Warriors on Feb. 20 and the Porter Creek Rams on Feb. 21.

The Super Hoops semifinals are both on Feb. 25 at Vanier Catholic Secondary School, with the Super Hoops finals on Feb. 26 at Porter Creek Secondary School.

