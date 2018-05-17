Polarettes excel at Delta Invitational

‘We definitely came back with a lot more than was expected’

Polarettes gymnast Sasha Kozmen, seen here practicing in a photo from 2017, was one of 10 gymnasts to compete at the Delta Invitational and the only one to finish first in all-around. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News file)

A group of 10 gymnasts from the Polarettes Gymnastics Club were in Delta, B.C., for the Delta Invitational from May 4 to 6.

Competing in categories from Junior Olympic 2 through to Junior Olympic 8, the Yukoners secured some impressive results.

Megan Banks, competitive coach for the Polarettes, said the trip more than met expectations.

“They did really well,” said Banks. “We definitely went down just to see how it was going, and we definitely came back with a lot more than was expected. Everybody did really well in their categories.”

Leading the way was Sasha Kozmen who finished first all-around in the JO 7 youth B grouping. Kozmen finished sixth in vault, but won bars, beam and floor to secure the all-around gold.

A pair of Polarettes finished second all-around.

Ava Jampolsky, competing in the JO 6B junior A group, was third in vault, fourth in bars, seventh in beam, second in floor and second all-around.

In the JO 7 junior A group, Maude Molgat was ninth in vault, first in bars, fourth in beam, ninth in floor and second all-around.

Other podium finishes included Sabrina Hardland finishing third in both beam and floor, Adria Gallina finishing third in floor and Kalina Morrison finishing third in vault.

At the JO 2 level, scores are calculated differently and medals are given to each gymnast based on their individual performances. Polarette Wylloh Dinn won gold in vault, bars, floor and all-around, as well as a silver in beam.

Next up for the Polarettes is the Yukon Championships at the beginning of June.

Results

JO 2

Wylloh Dinn — Vault Gold, Bars Gold, Beam Silver, Floor Gold, All-Around Gold

JO 3B Child B

Sabrina Hardland — Vault 9, Bars 9, Beam 3, Floor 3, All-around 8

JO 3B Youth A

Adria Gallina — Vault 4, Bars 6, Beam 4, Floor 3, All-around 4

JO 4B Child B

Jenna Henderson — Vault 6, Bars 6, Beam 12, Floor 13, All-around 10

JO 4B Junior A

Mackenzie Tonner — Vault 6, Bars 7, Beam 7, Floor 7, All-around 7

JO 6B Junior A

Ava Jampolsky — Vault 3, Bars 4, Beam 7, Floor 2, All-around 2

JO 6B Youth B

Kalina Morrison — Vault 3, Bars 7, Beam 4, Floor 4, All-around 4

Riley Boland — Vault 9, Bars 10, Beam 9,Floor 8, All-around 10

JO 7 Junior A

Maude Molgat — Vault 9, Bars 1, Beam 4, Floor 9, All-around 2

JO 7 Youth B

Sasha Kozmen — Vault 6, Bars 1, Beam 1, Floor 1, All-around 1