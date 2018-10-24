Playoff schedule set for Super Volley

F.H. Collins attacks at the net during a Super Volley match against Porter Creek. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

The 2018 Super Volley series round-robin concluded with the F.H. Collins Warriors hosting the Porter Creek Rams on Oct. 18 and the Vanier Crusaders on Oct. 19.

Heading into the final week of competition, Vanier had the top seed on the boys side locked up thanks to a 3-0 record the previous two weeks.

Sitting at 1-2, the Porter Creek Rams were looking to secure second place and bragging rights when they faced off against the Warriors. In a back and forth match, the Rams edged out the Warriors 3-2 in five sets to take the win and guarantee a second-place finish in the standings. Player of the game was Griffin Bisson.

In the final boys match, the Vanier Crusaders completed the clean sweep with a 3-1 victory over the Warriors on Oct. 19 with Brandon Petelski earning the player of the game honours. This match was the first time all season the Crusaders have lost a set.

When the dust settled, Vanier gets a bye to the finals with a 4-0 record while the Porter Creek Rams are second at 2-2 and the winless F.H. Collins Warriors are third at 0-4.

In girls competition, first place was on the line in the Oct. 18 matchup between the Porter Creek Rams and F.H. Collins Warriors.

Heading into the match, the Rams were 3-0 while the Warriors were 1-1.

The first match between the two sides on Oct. 3 was tight — a 3-2 victory for the Rams — and the rubber match was no different.

The Rams came out on top again 3-2 on Oct. 18, guaranteeing a spot in the finals. Kendra Peters was the player of the game.

On Oct. 19, the Warriors hosted the Crusaders with second place still up for grabs.

F.H. Collins won the match 3-0 with Maya Cairns-Locke named player of the game.

The undefeated Porter Creek Rams get a bye into the girls final with a 4-0 record and the 2-2 Warriors sit second and the winless Crusaders are in third.

The Super Volley semifinals are Nov. 1 at Vanier Catholic Secondary School starting at 5 p.m.

The girls take centre stage when the Crusaders and Warriors square off in the opening match for a chance to play the Rams in the finals.

The boys are next at 7 p.m. with the Rams and Warriors set to play for a shot at the Crusaders.

The Super Volley finals are scheduled for Nov. 2 starting at 5 p.m., again at Vanier.

In the meantime, attention shifts to the 40th annual Dawson Invitational Volleyball Tournament at Robert Service School in Dawson City from Oct. 25 to 27.

Joining the host team from Robert Service are teams from Whitehorse, Watson Lake, Carmacks and a combined team from Faro, Mayo and Pelly Crossing.

The tournament includes both a Grade 9/10 division and a Grade 11/12 division.

