Photos: 2022 Sima Uphill Challenge

Snowmobilers and snow bikers raced head-to-head over jumps and sharp turns before heading straight up one of the ski runs at Mount Sima in Whitehorse on Apr. 23, 2022.Snowmobilers and snow bikers raced head-to-head over jumps and sharp turns before heading straight up one of the ski runs at Mount Sima in Whitehorse on Apr. 23, 2022.
(Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
(Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
(Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
(Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
(Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
(Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
(Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Racers on powerful snowmobiles and snow bikes put on a high-flying show during the 2022 Sima Uphill Challenge at the Mount Sima ski hill.

Beginning from a start line at the Mount Sima chalet the riders had to negotiate jumps and sharp banked turns before pinning the throttle on the way up the Dan’s Descent ski run.

The event, hosted by Yukon Yamaha, was held on April 23 and 24.

After the head-to-head snowmobile and snow-bike races on April 23, the second day of the event paired high-powered machines with skiers and snowboarders for a “ski and shred” race.

