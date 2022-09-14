PHOTOS: 1,500 runners take on Klondike Road Relay

Whole teams gathered at the start of the Klondike Road Relay to cheer on the first runner of their crew in Skagway on Sept. 9. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News) Team Velveteen Dream at the starting line of the Klondike Road Relay on Sept. 9. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News) Team Ambiguous Fantasy: Mario’s BIG CART poses with a member of Team Tsunami at the start of the Klondike Road Relay on Sept. 9. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News) Runners take off from the Skagway start line at 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 9. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News) A runner from team Whitehorse Hash House Harriers in the form of a beer bottle closes in on the end of the race on Sept. 10. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News) The last leg of team Mimi’s 30th books it to the finish line. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News) Team the Junck show gives high fives before rocking across the finish line on Sept. 10. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News) Team TARFU takes in the final stretch in strides on Sept. 10. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News) The final runner of team MAMMOTH breaks into a big smile before completing the race at Rotary Park on Sept. 10. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

More than 1,500 people competed in the Klondike Road Relay over the weekend.

The race started in Skagway at 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 and concluded in Whitehorse the following day.

The 175-kilometre relay was broken into 10 legs. Each leg varied in distance between nine and 25 kilometres.

Teams were divided into youth, walking and running categories. About 33 teams also competed in a half-race which started in Carcross.

Runners had 21.5 hours to finish the race.

Team 5 Guys – TNP finished first in the men’s division, completing the race in 11 hours and 13 minutes — about two hours ahead of the second-place team.

Team Endurance North finished in second place in 13 hours, 22 minutes. They were the first team of the mixed division.

In third place overall, the first women’s team finished in 13 hours, 28 minutes.

Following behind in fourth and fifth places from Skagway were teams Turbo Turtles, Chillkooters and CC Striders.

Two people ran in the ultra category — 70.7 kilometres from Carcross to Whitehorse. Team Stinkypup Kennel finished in 7 hours and 48 minutes. Team Devon Rabbit finished close behind in 8 hours and 10 minutes.

The top team in the half-race from Carcross to Whitehorse was Team BAMboozled.

Also from Carcross to Whitehorse, Team Major Slayers won the youth category, Team TARFU won the adult 8-person walking category and Team Yukon You Can won the 4-person walking category.

The Klondike Road Relay takes place annually and is hosted by Sport Yukon. This was the 39th year of the race and the first full version in two years.

running