Over 50 orienteers gather for event in Riverdale

Organized by the Yukon Orienteering Association, the event featured four different course lengths

An orienteer reaches a control during an orienteering event in 2021. (Yukon News file)

More than 50 orienteers participated in the Yukon Orienteering Association’s May 17 event in Riverdale.

Orienteering combines running and navigation, and the recent race in Riverdale involved finding controls or checkpoints circled in pink or red on the map.

In the novice 1.2-kilometre course, Ari Morphet and her dad finished with a timestamp of 15:16, while Sarah Johnson and Carl Embacher finished in 15:47.

In the same category, Yannick, Jasper and Lise Klein and Maud Henaff finished with a time of 16:28, while Rima Khouri and Nelia Turcottre came in at 20:32.

Others included Aurelie Chartrand and Diana Nicholson with a 28:02 time finish, while Connie Gleason and Susanne Wirth finished in 51:26.

In the intermediate 1.7-kilometre category, Marin Slama and Desiree Coad-Broeren finished at 12:49, while Ian Turcotte completed the course in 19:26. Wendy Nixon finished in 22:35, Lara Melnik at 26:09 and Debbie Kiemele at 28:23.

Others included Ilana Kingsley at 29:51, Emma Rollins, Jasmin Jhaj and Lia Dengler at 30:38, Ev Pasichnyk at 53:17 and Gwen Hogan at 58:25.

For the advanced 2-kilometre route, Kevin Embacher finished at 17:58, Carl Turcotte at 21:01, Judith van Gulick at 22:37 and Sitka Land-Gillis at 25:52.

Other finishes in the category included Virginia Sarrazin at 28:01, Glenda Koh at 33:52, Grant Abbott at 35:57 and Erik Embacher at 37:45. Aredn Wuest and Maris and Jana Brandt finished at 40:03, Bob Sagar at 40:30, Karen McKenna at 54:37, Mac Clohan at 56:12 and Craig Brooks at 72:27.

Nesta Leduc had an 82:32 finish, while Doug Hitch and Elena Kozhevnikoua finished 91:38.

In the expert category of 2.7 kilometres, Colin Abbott finished with a timestamp of 18:52, Caelan McLean with 21:03 and Benoit Turcotte with 27:05. Emilie Stewart-Jones finished at 37:34, Peter Embacher at 44:33 and Darren Holcombe at 48:21.

Forest Pearson finished with 21:40, but organizers said his score was not counted as he helped mentor the course design.

The organizers thanked participants and volunteers who showed up for the event.

“Orienteering is suitable for all ages and fitness levels. It can be enjoyed as a walk in the woods or as a competitive race combining strategic thinking, navigation, strength and high-intensity cross-country running,” the organization said on its website.

From May to September, there are casual biweekly Wednesday night meets with courses for beginner, intermediate and advanced orienteers. Other events include the annual Yukon Championships featuring a larger variety of course difficulties and lengths.

