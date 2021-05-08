Two young orienteers reach their first checkpoint near Shipyards Park during a Yukon Orienteering Association sprint race May 5. (John Tonin/Yukon News)

Two young orienteers reach their first checkpoint near Shipyards Park during a Yukon Orienteering Association sprint race May 5. (John Tonin/Yukon News)

Orienteers were back in action for the season’s first race

The Yukon Orienteering Association began its 2021 season with a sprint race beginning at Shipyards.

The territory’s orienteers picked up their maps and headed back to the controls for a Yukon Orienteering Association (YOA) sprint race beginning at Shipyards Park on May 5.

It was an exciting event, said race organizer Erik Blake — especially since last year, the association was unable to host in-person races.

“A lot of thought went into the format so we could meet the COVID-19 rules,” said Blake. “Last year we did a self-serve format so people could go out at their leisure and not come into contact with other people.”

Blake said for the 2021 orienteering season the YOA is going to do a mix of in-person and self-serve events. As well, courses that are set up for a Wednesday race, may remain up longer for members.

Overall, Blake said everyone was respectful of the new rules and adhered to safe six.

The controls orienteers check into were back in action. Blake said the YOA is following Orienteering Canada’s plan for controls. All rental units were washed before and after the event.

An urban sprint race, Blake said, is not as technically challenging as forest orienteering, but they test speed and endurance.

Because of the record-setting snowfall this year, Blake said it will likely be a few more weeks before a race can be held in the woods.

The sprint format, he said, is good for easing back into the sport, get running again, and handling the map.

“It’s a good way to get out and shake off the cobwebs,” said Blake. “We are fortunate here that we are orienteering again.”

Sixty-one people, over several hours, took on the sprint race.

The trio of Lucas Rodgers, Oliver Kralisch-Seguin and Anett Kralisch won the 1.1 kilometre Novice race.

The Intermediate, 1.6 km winners were Anneke Aasman and Malcolm Murchison.

Newcomers Rachel Moser and Jeremy Johnson beat out the veterans on the Advanced, 2.6 km course.

Emma Waddington, the junior orienteering coach for 2021, and Forest Pearson earned the top spots in the 3.6 km Expert race.

The second YOA event of the season will be another sprint race on May 12. The location of the race is still to be decided.

Contact John Tonin at john.tonin@yukon-news.com

Sports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First all-woman team summits Mt. Lucania

Just Posted

Yukonomist Keith Halliday
Yukonomist: Yukon Budget 2.0

If the banks that finance the Yukon’s growing debt were the only… Continue reading

Yukon Supreme Court Chief Justice Suzanne Duncan dismissed an application on May 3 seeking more transparity on the territory’s state of emergency declaration. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Supreme Court rules confidential memo can’t be used in challenge of state of emergency

Court upholds cabinet confidentiality after request to use internal government memo as evidence.

XX
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for May 7, 2021.… Continue reading

Yukon Party MLAs Wade Istchenko and Stacey Hassard are facing criticism for crude text messages in a group chat. (Submitted)
First Nations leaders call for stricter punishment of Yukon Party MLAs

Queer Yukon has also criticized the two individuals involved in an inappropriate group chat

In case of floods, the Carcross Tagish First Nation will be prepared. (Norma Waddington/Yukon News)
Carcross/Tagish First Nation prepared for potential flood season

CTFN manager of operations, Patrick Brown, said preparations for potential floods began in January.

Two young orienteers reach their first checkpoint near Shipyards Park during a Yukon Orienteering Association sprint race May 5. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
Orienteers were back in action for the season’s first race

The Yukon Orienteering Association began its 2021 season with a sprint race beginning at Shipyards.

Whitehorse City Hall (Yukon News file)
City news, briefly

A look at issues discussed by Whitehorse city council at its May 3 meeting and the upcoming 20-minute makeover.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland met with MP Larry Bagnell and representatives from the Tourism Industry Association via Zoom on May 4. (Facebook) Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland met with MP Larry Bagnell and representatives from the Tourism Industry Association via Zoom on May 4. (Facebook)
Deputy Prime Minister talks tourism in “virtual visit” to the Yukon

Tourism operators discussed the budget with Freeland

Polarity Brewing is giving people extra incentive to get their COVID vaccine by offering a ‘free beer’ within 24 hours of their first shot. John Tonin/Yukon News
Polarity Brewing giving out ‘free’ beer with first COVID vaccination

Within 24 hours of receiving your first COVID-19 vaccine, Polarity Brewing will give you a beer.

A Yukon government sign is posted to one of the trees that have been brought down for the sewer project in Riverdale explaining the project. The area is set to be revegetated with grass when it is complete. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Planned stormsewer outfall will improve drainage on Selkirk Street

Resident raises concern over clearing as council considers agreement.

The Yukon Wildlife Preserve’s baby bison, born April 22, mingles with the herd on April 29. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
Yukon Wildlife Preserves welcomes two bison calves

A bison calf was the first 2021 baby born at the Yukon Wildlife Preserve

A map provided by the Yukon government shows the location of unpermitted logging leading to a $2,500 fine. (Courtesy/Yukon government)
Man fined $2,500 for felling trees near Beaver Creek

The incident was investigated by natural resource officers and brought to court.

The site of the Old Crow solar project photographed on Feb. 20. The Vuntut Gwitchin solar project was planned for completion last summer, but delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it back. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Old Crow is switching to solar

The first phase of the community’s solar array is already generating power.

Most Read