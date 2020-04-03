Crystal Schick/Yukon News file An ultra marathon racer runs the last kilometre of the Reckless Raven race in Whitehorse on July 1, 2018. The 80-kilometre race is about the only sporting event still scheduled to go in the coming months.

Organizers continue to plan for Reckless Raven

Significant changes or eventual cancellation not ruled out

It would seem the Reckless Raven is about the only sporting event still on the schedule for the next few months.

The 50-mile (80-kilometre) ultra and relay race scheduled for June 28 is set to go ahead, though organizers are prepared to make changes to the race and potentially cancel it if need be amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has seen nearly all sporting events cancelled over the next few months.

“We might have to make that heart-breaking decision,” Vincent Larochelle, one of the organizers, said in an April 1 interview. “We don’t know how long this is going to last.”

The interview came after race organizers sent a letter to racers that they were not yet going to cancel.

As Larochelle said, it is not a race that involves a lot to stage and it can be easily cancelled closer to the date if need be.

“We haven’t lost hope yet,” he said.

The reaction of racers to the letter and email was mixed with some criticizing moving ahead during the health emergency, while others have told organizers this is giving them something to continue training for.

Larochelle noted too that much will depend on the continuing recommendations from the territory’s chief medical officer of health Brendan Hanley.

Right now, Yukoners can still go out on trails to run or walk, provided they practise physical distancing.

Should Hanley move to recommending against that, race officials would likely reconsider whether they want to move forward, as holding the event would encourage runners to train.

Organizers are also looking at what adjustments could be made. It could be changes in aid stations, rules against gathering at the finish line and more.

“The race format might change quite significantly,” Larochelle said.

While registrations are continuing to come in with the number of racers up to about 125, Larochelle said the organization is advising anyone coming to Whitehorse from Outside for the race not to book tickets and, if they do, to book flexible tickets.

That said, he noted the race is largely run by Yukoners. Generally those who come up from Outside are part of a Yukon team competing in the race.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

running

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

New measures make previous COVID-19 orders enforceable

Violators could face a fine, up to six months in jail or both

Owner of Whitehorse home targeted in police raid wants more communication between cops, landlords

Marie-Pierre Leblanc Demers is the owner of 5051 Fifth Ave. in downtown Whitehorse

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

Yukon gets sixth case of COVID-19, three have recovered

Dr. Brendan Hanley said there is a sixth case in Whitehorse but three have recovered

White River First Nation calls on premier to stop mining activity

An influx of miners in the area is causing concern

Organizers continue to plan for Reckless Raven

Significant changes or eventual cancellation not ruled out

Comprehensive Review of HSS report extended 30 days

The Yukon government has given the independent expert panel, charged with the… Continue reading

City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week. Formalizing… Continue reading

Driving with Jens: Resources in a COVID-19 World

We are living in unprecedented times. Social distancing, quarantines and businesses closed… Continue reading

Yukonomist: Don’t be that person

Back in the Yukon’s early days, visitors were often astonished at how… Continue reading

Victoria Gold still operating Eagle Gold mine with COVID-19 precautions in place

The mine is still in operation but with precautions, including social distancing, in place

YTA, Yukon government reach agreement on hiring dispute out of court

YTA’s petition was set to be heard March 25 but was called off after the parties reached an agreement

City hall, briefly

Here’s a look at issues discussed by Whitehorse city council at its… Continue reading

Most Read