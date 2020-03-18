Thomas Waerner of Norway arrives in Nome, Alaska, on March 18 to win the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. (Marc Lester/Anchorage Daily News via AP)

Norwegian musher wins 2020 Iditarod

Thomas Waerner crossed the finish line in Nome shortly after 12:30 a.m. on March 18.

Thomas Waerner is the 2020 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race winner after reaching the finish line in Nome, Alaska, at 12:37 a.m. on March 18.

Waerner, a 47-year-old man born in England and raised in Norway, finished the race with 10 dogs on the line.

This was his second time racing the Iditarod. He previously finished 17th in 2015, winning rookie of the year in the process.

Three-time winner Mitch Seavey finished second, reaching Nome at 6:15 a.m. with 10 dogs on the line.

Jessie Royer was the third musher out of the final checkpoint, with Brent Sass running fourth and Aaron Burmeister fifth.

As of 8:30 a.m. on March 18, Yukoner Michelle Phillips is in 13th position on the trail between the White Mountain and Safety checkpoints, and Magnus Kaltenborn is in 35th position between the Unalakleet and Koyuk checkpoints.

Phillips is racing with 11 dogs and Kaltenborn is racing with 12 dogs.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

