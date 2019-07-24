No time to waste at Mount Lorne Mis-Adventure Trail Race

The annual event included a field of more than 60 runners

Hannah McDonald runs along the edge of Bear Creek during the Mount Lorne Mis-Adventure Trail Race on July 21. McDonald won the women’s 21-kilometre race with a time of one hour, 38 minutes and 11 seconds. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Approximately 60 people were at the Mount Lorne Fire Hall on July 21 for the start of the annual Mount Lorne Mis-Adventure Trail Race.

Twenty-four runners raced the shorter five-kilometre course and 37 more tackled the longer 21-km course.

Fastest to complete the longer race was Magnus Kaltenborn, finishing in one hour, 18 minutes and 55 seconds. Prior to the race, Kaltenborn told organizers he was in a hurry because he had to be at work later that day.

In second place was Olivier Roy-Jauvin with a time of one hour, 30 minutes and 21 seconds. Third place went to Tedd Tucker with a time of one hour, 32 minutes and 21 seconds.

Hannah McDonald won the women’s 21-km race, finishing in one hour, 38 minutes and 11 seconds.

Next to finish was Emilie Stewart-Jones with a time of one hour, 40 minutes and 43 seconds, followed by Jane Bell with a time of one hour, 45 minutes and 21 seconds.

The fastest overall five-km time belonged to Lisa Freeman who finished in 26 minutes and 17 seconds.

Freeman was followed into the finish by Logan Tirschmann, the fastest in the men’s race, who had a time of 26 minutes and 54 seconds.

Second place in the women’s race went to Cheyenne Tirschmann with a time of 28 minutes and 14 seconds, and third place went to Elizabeth Eddy and Alena Puskas with times of 29 minutes and 11 seconds.

Greg Freeman was second in the men’s race with a time of 28 minutes and 21 seconds.

Third place went to Caiden Cruikshank with a time of 31 minutes and one second.

Although dogs were welcome for the event, only one received its own time in the standings. Pearl finished middle of the pack in the women’s 21-km race with a time of two hours, eight minutes and 55 seconds.

The race is an annual fundraiser for the Mount Lorne Volunteer Fire Department.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Men’s 21-km results

1 Magnus Kaltenborn 1:18:55

2 Olivier Roy-Jauvin 1:30:21

3 Tedd Tucker 1:32:09

4 Yanik Freeman 1:37:15

5 Dan Shier 1:37:24

6 James Paterson 1:39:23

7 Daniel Simpson 1:40:38

8 Boris Hoefs 1:45:21

9 Bob Dickson 1:46:53

10 Eamonn Pinto 1:47:24

11 Ben Harper 1:47:41

12 Bill Matiation 1:48:25

13 Don White 2:13:19

14 Luca Poloni 2:15:28

15 Ben Yu Schott 2:25:31

Women’s 21-km results

1 Hannah McDonald 1:38:11

2 Emilie Stewart-Jones 1:40:43

3 Jane Bell 1:45:21

4 Emma Seward 1:48:41

5 Cindy Freeman 1:51:25

6 Brianne Bremner 1:55:51

7 Johanna Smith 1:55:51

8 Ursula Geisler 1:58:55

9 Helen Stappers 2:04:08

10 Pearl Toews (dog) 2:08:55

11 Selena Boothroyd 2:09:18

12 Stephanie Roethey 2:10:16

13 Theresa Murray 2:13:19

14 Coralie Ullyett 2:20:55

15 Rhiannon Russell 2:20:55

16 Amanda Taylor 2:26:53

17 Anna Ly 2:26:53

18 Tamara Young 2:29:45

19 Megan Sharp 2:30:20

20 Michelle Kyan 2:43:26

21 Laura Coxford 2:43:26

22 Susanne Wirth 2:43:26

Men’s 5-km results

1 Logan Tirschmann 26:54

2 Greg Freeman 28:21

3 Caiden Cruikshank 31:01

4 Scott Williams and Teegen 36:44

5 Theo Yu Schott 38:49

6 Oliver Kralisch-Sequin 51:52

7 Drew Spicer 1:06:50

Women’s 5-km results

1 Lisa Freeman 26:17

2 Cheyenne Tirschmann 28:14

3 Elizabeth Eddy 29:11

4 Alena Puskas 29:11

5 Anke Rhein 31:04

6 Andrea Rodgers 34:32

7 Valerie Girard 35:12

8 Julia Cottle 36:59

9 Erin Cruikshank 38:05

10 Callie Yu Schott 38:54

11 Melissa Yu Schott 38:59

12 Emily Kralisch-Sequin 40:04

13 Anett Kralisch 40:05

14 Taiya Joss 47:49

15 Elena Joss 47:51

16 Crystal Beaudry 51:52

Magnus Kaltenborn won the 2019 Mount Lorne Mis-Adventure Trail Race on July 21, finishing the 21-kilometre course in one hour, 18 minutes and 55 seconds. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

From left to right, Tedd Tucker, Yanik Freeman and Olivier Roy-Jauvin run through the Annie Lake Golf Course during the Mount Lorne Mis-Adventure Trail Race. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)