Rob Cooke, pictured here at his kennel in January 2019, placed 12th in the 2020 Copper Basin 300. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Nicolas Petit wins Copper Basin 300

Rob Cooke was the lone Yukoner to finish, placing 12th

The Copper Basin 300 wrapped up on Jan. 14 as the last musher crossed the finish line in Glenallen, Alaska.

Nicolas Petit won his third-straight Copper Basin finishing the 290-mile (465-kilometre) race in two days, three hours and 49 minutes. Brent Sass, the 2019 Yukon Quest winner, finished second in the race with a time of two days, four hours and four minutes, followed by Ryne Olson in third, Aliy Zirkle in fourth and Matthew Failor in fifth.

For his win, Petit earned US$7,000, with Sass taking home US$5,000, Olson winning US$4,000, Zirkle winning US$2,500 and Failor winning $1,500.

Mount Lorne’s Rob Cooke finished 12th in the race with a time of two days, 22 hours and 23 minutes.

Like Whitehorse, the Glenallen area is also experiencing a cold snap and temperatures dipped close to -50 C during the race, and an initial field of 27 mushers was pared down to just 14 finishers by the end of the race.

Among the mushers who scratched were a large number of Yukoners, including Fabian Schmitz, Jason Biasetti, Kyla Boivin, Lori Twedell, Louve Twedell, Madeline Rubida, Magnus Kaltenborn and Michelle Phillips.

The race itself was run in reverse this year, with mushers starting in Glenallen before travelling 75 miles (120 km) to the first checkpoint at Lake Louise, Alaska. From there, mushers continued 55 miles (90 km) to Sourdough, Alaska, before continuing 40 miles (65 km) to Meiers Lake, Alaska, and another 68 miles (110 km) to the final checkpoint in Chistochina, Alaska. From Chistochina, teams had another 50 miles (80 km) to the finish in Glenallen.

In addition to prizes for the top finishers, a number of other people were recognized with awards following the race.

Julie Signers won the 2020 Volunteer of the Year Award, while Matthew Failor won the Vet Care Award, Mille Porsild won the Rookie of the Year Award and Christopher Parker won the Red Lantern Award as the final musher to finish.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshll@yukon-news.com

2020 Copper Basin 300 results

1 Nicolas Petit
2 Brent Sass
3 Ryne Olson
4 Aliy Zirkle
5 Matthew Failor
6 Kalyn hall
7 Mille Porsild
8 Matt Paveglio
9 Chad Stoddard
10 KattiJo Deeter
11 Susannah Tuminelli
12 Rob Cooke
13 Misha Wiljes
14 Christopher Parker

Previous story
Dwayne De Rosario to visit Whitehorse

Just Posted

Claims process for Indian day schools settlement opens

Eight Yukon day schools are on the final approved list of facilities covered by the settlement

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

Longtime party supporter vies for Yukon Party leadership

Linda Benoit said she brings a different perspective than other candidates

Residents speak out against parking plan for seniors housing project

The developer wants a reduction in parking spots at the proposed supportive living facility

Murder trial hears from witness who drove victim home

Laverne Bearspaw testified that she gave Wilfred Charlie, others, rides the day before his death

City news, briefly

Some of the discussions from the Jan. 9th meeting of Whitehorse city council

Commentary: Burning wood for energy is not a climate-friendly policy

New projects to increase the use of wood and wood products as energy sources should not be promoted

Yukonomist: Yukon risks 2020

It might not be a terrible idea to take advantage of quiet in January to update your emergency kit

Holiday Hockey Tournament an all-ages affair in Dawson City

“Everybody is making it about the kids and making sure that they’re having a good time”

Yukon Dog Mushers Association holds preliminary race at Ibex Valley tracks

The event included 19 participants racing in six categories

Yukon government wants more time to work on Phase 5 of Whistle Bend

A proposed street name could change

Premier Silver announces spring sitting date

Politicians will be back in the legislative assembly March 5

Christmas Insomnia Tournament concludes 2019 with soccer showdown

Charly’s Angels and Liverpool Reserves were this year’s winners

Most Read