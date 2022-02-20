Nathaniel Hamlyn of Step Up Kennels wins the 2022 Yukon Quest 100-mile race. (Richard Hartmier/Yukon Quest)

Nathaniel Hamlyn of Step Up Kennels wins the 2022 Yukon Quest 100-mile race. (Richard Hartmier/Yukon Quest)

Nathaniel Hamlyn takes first place in Yukon Quest 100-mile race

“It was a typical Quest — a bit of everything.”

Nathaniel Hamlyn took first place in the Yukon Quest’s 100-mile race this weekend.

Hamlyn, of Step Up Kennels, arrived at the finish line with his team in Braeburn at 5:39 a.m. on Sunday morning.

“It was a typical Quest — a bit of everything,” says Hamlyn. “You never know what to expect out there. We had some soft trail, some water, some crazy turns. Basically, exciting, to sum it up,” he said in a clip posted by the Quest organizers.

This is Hamlyn’s fourth time running in the Yukon Quest. He ran the 300-mile in 2017, and the 1000-mile in 2018 and 2019.

“I was impressed by them,” he said of his him. “I had three dogs that had never done a race before that involved a camp, so it was their first real experience that involved a double run. They did so well. They wanted to keep going at the end of the race, which is really a good sign.”

Teams competing in both the short 100-mile race and long 300-mile race left Whitehorse on Saturday afternoon. The short race ended in Braeburn, while the long race teams will carry on to Mandanna Lake before turning around to finish in Whitehorse.

Martine Le Levier and her team finished second in the short race, arriving close behind Hamlyn at Braeburn at 5:41 a.m.

“[The race] was great. It was a nice trail, it was fun,” said Martine. “There were a lot of people to pass. We never felt lonely. We had the 300 [race]. We had a very nice musher who helped me to pass him. It was very nice. There was a little bit of swim on the river, but that’s good.”

“I didn’t have a big training with the dogs. I didn’t run more than 35 miles before coming here, so they did very good. A bit tired, but they’re in good shape the vet said, so I’m very happy about that,” she said.

Ilana Kingsley finished in third place, arriving at 9:01 a.m., followed by twin sisters Louve and Lori Tweddell in fourth and fifth at 9:04 a.m. and 9:06 a.m.

This year’s race had fairly warm temperatures on the first day of racing. Teams had to deal with a narrow trail, deep snow and some overflow on the rivers.

The teams competing in the 300-mile race are expected to return to Whitehorse early Tuesday morning.

(Haley Ritchie)

Yukon Quest

Previous story
Yukon-side Quest races kick off this weekend in Whitehorse

Just Posted

Front Street Dawson City, 1898. The avenue was lined with restaurants, theatres, gambling halls, saloons, dance halls and other services. Al the sinful pleasures could be found on these two blocks in the centre of the waterfront. The last dance hall shut down in January of 1908. (Courtesy/Library and Archives Canada)
History Hunter: The death of fun in Dawson

Musher Sebastian Dos Santos Borges of France leaves the start of the race in Shipyards Park on Feb. 19. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Yukon-side Quest races kick off this weekend in Whitehorse

A young Tara Risby is seen prospecting with her father Peter (Submitted/Tara Risby)
Yukon miner will be the first black person to be inducted into Canadian Mining Hall of Fame

Faro mine site showing water-filled pit, waste rock and tailings. (screen shot from Parsons Inc. website)
Twenty years of mining in Faro, means billions of tax dollars for care and clean-up