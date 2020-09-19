Mount Lorne Mis-Adventure Trail Race doesn’t miss a step

Mountains show the first signs of winter as runners pass through the Annie Lake Golf Course during the 2020 Mount Lorne Mis-Adventure Trail Race on Sept. 13. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News) Typically held in the summer, a September race meant fall colours and cooler temperatures for racers at the 2020 Mount Lorne Mis-Adventure Trail Race on Sept. 13. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News) Runners follow the trail beside Bear Creek during the 2020 Mount Lorne Mis-Adventure Trail Race on Sept. 13. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News) Runners make their way through the Annie Lake Golf Course during the 2020 Mount Lorne Mis-Adventure Trail Race on Sept. 13. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

The annual Mount Lorne Mis-Adventure Trail Race was hosted Sept. 13 by the Mount Lorne Volunteer Fire Department.

Featuring distances of 21 kilometres, 10 km and five km, the event is a fundraiser with all proceeds from the race going to the fire department.

This year’s race featured a total of 46 competitors across the three distances taking in the autumn colours on a clear and chilly Sunday morning.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, registration for the race was limited to 50 and runners were asked to run only within existing COVID bubbles, give space when passing and social distance following the race.

In the five-km run and walk, a total of nine racers competed.

Ben Yu Schott was the first overall finisher, crossing the finish with a time of 23 minutes and 59 seconds.

Lisa Freeman was second overall, finishing in 27 minutes and 33 seconds.

Greg Freeman finished third overall and second in the men’s category with a time of 30 minutes and 32 seconds.

Elena Joss was fourth overall and second in the women’s category after posting a time of 34 minutes and 45 seconds.

The 10-km run featured eight women and two men.

Yanik Freeman won the race with a time of 47 minutes and 15 seconds.

Andrea Bacchetta and Elise Brown-Dussault won the women’s category with identical times of 50 minutes and 25 seconds, good for second overall as well.

In the 21-km feature race, a total of 27 runners took part – 16 women and 11 men.

Olivier Roy-Jauvin set the pace this year with a winning time of one hour, 29 minutes and 18 seconds.

Finishing second was Derek Cronmiller in one hour, 34 minutes and 18 seconds.

Lauren Whyte was the fastest woman, finishing third overall in a time of one hour, 41 minutes and 14 seconds.

Carmen Perren was a very close second, finishing in one hour, 41 minutes and 29 seconds.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Five-km women’s results

1 Lisa Freeman

2 Elena Joss

3 Valerie Girard

4 Shari Heal

5 Shannon Meekins

6 Bonita Lydon

Five-km men’s results

1 Ben Yu Schott

2 Greg Freeman

3 Michael Lydon

10-km women’s results

1 Andrea Bacchetta

2 Elise Brown-Dussault

3 Anna Kirkwood

4 Kate McArthur

5 Ursula Spicer

6 Kathie Szpajcher

7 Amelia Koeppel

10-km men’s results

1 Yanik Freeman

2 Drew Spicer

21-km women’s results

1 Lauren Whyte

2 Carmen Perren

3 Sarah Bailey

4 Katherine Babcock

5 Karen McColl

6 Christie Harper

7 Cynthia Freeman

8 Theresa Murray

9 Larra Daley

10 Joanna Sharp

11 Garnet Muething

12 Justine Scheck

13 Jordi Mikeli-Jones

14 Tamara Young

15 Cheryl Klippert

16 Karin Kelley-Eriksson

21-km men’s results

1 Olivier Roy-Jauvin

2 Derek Cronmiller

3 Robert Perren

4 Terry Joss

5 Eric Buchi

6 Adam Luciano

7 Chris Rider

8 Gwenael Sinquin

9 Wayne Smyth

10 Don White

11 Alser Sugasawa

running