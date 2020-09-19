Mount Lorne Mis-Adventure Trail Race doesn’t miss a step

Mountains show the first signs of winter as runners pass through the Annie Lake Golf Course during the 2020 Mount Lorne Mis-Adventure Trail Race on Sept. 13. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)
Typically held in the summer, a September race meant fall colours and cooler temperatures for racers at the 2020 Mount Lorne Mis-Adventure Trail Race on Sept. 13. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)
Runners follow the trail beside Bear Creek during the 2020 Mount Lorne Mis-Adventure Trail Race on Sept. 13. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)
Runners make their way through the Annie Lake Golf Course during the 2020 Mount Lorne Mis-Adventure Trail Race on Sept. 13. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

The annual Mount Lorne Mis-Adventure Trail Race was hosted Sept. 13 by the Mount Lorne Volunteer Fire Department.

Featuring distances of 21 kilometres, 10 km and five km, the event is a fundraiser with all proceeds from the race going to the fire department.

This year’s race featured a total of 46 competitors across the three distances taking in the autumn colours on a clear and chilly Sunday morning.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, registration for the race was limited to 50 and runners were asked to run only within existing COVID bubbles, give space when passing and social distance following the race.

In the five-km run and walk, a total of nine racers competed.

Ben Yu Schott was the first overall finisher, crossing the finish with a time of 23 minutes and 59 seconds.

Lisa Freeman was second overall, finishing in 27 minutes and 33 seconds.

Greg Freeman finished third overall and second in the men’s category with a time of 30 minutes and 32 seconds.

Elena Joss was fourth overall and second in the women’s category after posting a time of 34 minutes and 45 seconds.

The 10-km run featured eight women and two men.

Yanik Freeman won the race with a time of 47 minutes and 15 seconds.

Andrea Bacchetta and Elise Brown-Dussault won the women’s category with identical times of 50 minutes and 25 seconds, good for second overall as well.

In the 21-km feature race, a total of 27 runners took part – 16 women and 11 men.

Olivier Roy-Jauvin set the pace this year with a winning time of one hour, 29 minutes and 18 seconds.

Finishing second was Derek Cronmiller in one hour, 34 minutes and 18 seconds.

Lauren Whyte was the fastest woman, finishing third overall in a time of one hour, 41 minutes and 14 seconds.

Carmen Perren was a very close second, finishing in one hour, 41 minutes and 29 seconds.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Five-km women’s results

1 Lisa Freeman

2 Elena Joss

3 Valerie Girard

4 Shari Heal

5 Shannon Meekins

6 Bonita Lydon

Five-km men’s results

1 Ben Yu Schott

2 Greg Freeman

3 Michael Lydon

10-km women’s results

1 Andrea Bacchetta

2 Elise Brown-Dussault

3 Anna Kirkwood

4 Kate McArthur

5 Ursula Spicer

6 Kathie Szpajcher

7 Amelia Koeppel

10-km men’s results

1 Yanik Freeman

2 Drew Spicer

21-km women’s results

1 Lauren Whyte

2 Carmen Perren

3 Sarah Bailey

4 Katherine Babcock

5 Karen McColl

6 Christie Harper

7 Cynthia Freeman

8 Theresa Murray

9 Larra Daley

10 Joanna Sharp

11 Garnet Muething

12 Justine Scheck

13 Jordi Mikeli-Jones

14 Tamara Young

15 Cheryl Klippert

16 Karin Kelley-Eriksson

21-km men’s results

1 Olivier Roy-Jauvin

2 Derek Cronmiller

3 Robert Perren

4 Terry Joss

5 Eric Buchi

6 Adam Luciano

7 Chris Rider

8 Gwenael Sinquin

9 Wayne Smyth

10 Don White

11 Alser Sugasawa

running

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada Summer Games postponed

Just Posted

Mount Lorne Mis-Adventure Trail Race doesn’t miss a step

Blue skies and sunshine for a chilly fall race

Canada Summer Games postponed

Yukon Canada Summer Games athletes will now work on mastering skills in preperation for 2022

Site selection for battery project draws ire of nearby landowners

Yukon Energy is accepting public comments on three possible sites for the project

Taking a closer look at the cosmos

Star gazing party scheduled for Sept. 18

Former Yukon U president takes new job following resignation

Vice President University Services Maggie Matear has been appointed as interim president

Nominations closed in Watson Lake byelection

Four candidates are running for mayor

Baggage screening changes begin

Passengers are asked to arrive earlier than normal in order to accommodate the new temporary system

Yukon Government extends education review

The final report is scheduled for release in March 2021

City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Lawsuit against Freedom Trails settled

The suit was dismissed with consent of all parties

Tank farm takes another step towards development

OCP designation passes second reading

Climate change strategy targets 30 per cent reduction in territory greenhouse gases by 2030

The strategy includes rebates for electric vehicles but puts off mining targets for two years

Watson Lake to hold mayoral byelection

Residents of Watson Lake will elect a new mayor on Oct. 8.… Continue reading

Most Read