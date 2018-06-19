Mosquito Enduro-X kickstarts racing season

‘It’s fun, family-type racing and it gets the kids out and riding’

Mason Geier finishes a lap with Thierry St. Laurent not far behind. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

The Yukon Cross Country Motorcycle Association (YCCMA) kicked off its season with the Mosquito Enduro-X race on June 9 at the Schirmer Family Ranch.

Riders competed in three 15-minute heats on a short course. The course included two main tracks, with the “B” track consisting of open trail and the “A” track — a more technical course — including logs, tires and rocks.

Winners after the three heats were determined using a points system.

Enduro-X, also known as endurocross, is designed as a mix of supercross, trials and enduro racing on a course approximately 500 metres long.

Mike Beaman, YCCMA president, said the races are designed to help introduce young riders to the sport.

“It’s fun, family-type racing and it gets the kids out and riding,” said Beaman. “It’s good to teach them safety and trail etiquette and things like that as well because you’re riding in close proximity to everyone. It gives the kids a chance to learn the sport and ride with the bigger, faster guys and learning from them.”

Conditions on the day were damp with light rain at times, something Beaman said leads to better traction, less dust and better visibility.

“If you have a nice sunny day, it could be a little dustier and and looser,” said Beaman. “Conditions determine how well you can have traction, so it changes the racing — the pace — sometimes.”

Racers competed in six different categories.

In the peewee race held on the mini track, Aiden Murphy finished first and Royce Thomas was second.

In the mini race held on the mini track, Kayden Brulotte was first, Memphis Nolan was second and KJ Raymond was third.

The junior under 15 race was on the “B” track and Sawyer Adams won, followed by Ryder Brulotte and Austin Larkin in second and third.

The intermediate “B” race was also on the “B” track, with James Verville, Terje Kristensen and Sawyer Adams finishing first, second and third.

The last two categories were on the “A” track.

In the intermediate “A” race, Cole Beaman won followed by Mike Beaman in second and Mike Murphy in third.

In the expert “A” race, Sam Schirmer was first, Tony Watson was second and Joey Cretien was third.

Next up for the YCCMA is the first Mosquito hare scramble on August 11 and the second Mosquito hare scramble on Sept. 22.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com