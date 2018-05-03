More than a dozen records set by Whitehorse Glacier Bears at Yukon Championship Invitational swim meet

Thomas Gishler led the way with 11 meet and club records

A swimmer takes a breath during a freestyle relay at the Yukon Championship Invitational Swim Meet on April 21. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

The Whitehorse Glacier Bears swim club hosted the Yukon Championship Invitational Swim Meet on April 20 and 21 at the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse.

Joining more than 100 Glacier Bears were 10 swimmers from Haines, Alaska, and four Special Olympics swimmers.

Four Glacier Bears set meet or club records during the meet.

Thomas Gishler had a very impressive meet in the boys 11- and 12-year-old category, setting records in seven different races.

Gishler set a meet and club record in the 1500-metre freestyle, a meet record in the 200-metre backstroke, a meet and club record in the 100-metre fly, a meet record in the 200-metre breaststroke, a club record in the 50-metre fly, a meet and club record in the 100-metre individual medley and a meet and club record in the 200-metre individual medley.

In the boys 15 and older category, Alex Petriw set a pair of meet records in the 400-metre freestyle and the 800-metre freestyle, and Luke Bakica set a meet record in the 200-metre breaststroke.

Cassidy Cairns was the lone Glacier Bears female to get into the record books at the meet, with a meet record in the 100-metre breaststroke for the 15-and-older category.

In addition to the records, Glacier Bears swimmers set hundreds of personal bests at the meet.

