A swimmer takes a breath during a freestyle relay at the Yukon Championship Invitational Swim Meet on April 21. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

More than a dozen records set by Whitehorse Glacier Bears at Yukon Championship Invitational swim meet

Thomas Gishler led the way with 11 meet and club records

The Whitehorse Glacier Bears swim club hosted the Yukon Championship Invitational Swim Meet on April 20 and 21 at the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse.

Joining more than 100 Glacier Bears were 10 swimmers from Haines, Alaska, and four Special Olympics swimmers.

Four Glacier Bears set meet or club records during the meet.

Thomas Gishler had a very impressive meet in the boys 11- and 12-year-old category, setting records in seven different races.

Gishler set a meet and club record in the 1500-metre freestyle, a meet record in the 200-metre backstroke, a meet and club record in the 100-metre fly, a meet record in the 200-metre breaststroke, a club record in the 50-metre fly, a meet and club record in the 100-metre individual medley and a meet and club record in the 200-metre individual medley.

In the boys 15 and older category, Alex Petriw set a pair of meet records in the 400-metre freestyle and the 800-metre freestyle, and Luke Bakica set a meet record in the 200-metre breaststroke.

Cassidy Cairns was the lone Glacier Bears female to get into the record books at the meet, with a meet record in the 100-metre breaststroke for the 15-and-older category.

In addition to the records, Glacier Bears swimmers set hundreds of personal bests at the meet.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Yukon Selects FC make debut at 2018 Futsal Canadian Championship

Just Posted

Northern Vision Development walks fine line bringing Outside concerts to Whitehorse

‘It’s a high-risk market to be in but I believe there’s a market for it’

Man at centre of Whitehorse standoff says RCMP overreacted

‘It’s just stupid, stupid, stupid’

First Nation development corporation eyes fire training as business opportunity

Da Daghay Development Corp. wants to privatize training by 2019

White River First Nation calls for panel review of Yukon’s Coffee mine

‘Passing papers back and forth will not allow us to convey our issues and concerns’

WYATT’S WORLD

WYATT’S WORLD… Continue reading

Winter is coming, again, already: Whitehorse starts planning for next year’s snowfall

The price of sand is going up

More than a dozen records set by Whitehorse Glacier Bears at Yukon Championship Invitational swim meet

Thomas Gishler led the way with 11 meet and club records

Yukon Selects FC make debut at 2018 Futsal Canadian Championship

‘It was definitely enlightening in terms of seeing the state of futsal across the country’

Yukon Judo Open Championships aims to give athletes Outside experience

‘It’s our big showcase, so to say, for the Yukon’

Black Press Media takes home 66 B.C. Yukon Community Newspaper Association awards

Reporters, editors, photographers and ad designers picked up 66 awards

For South Okanagan winemakers, success was destined

Immigrants, farmers, and the Indigenous communities find their calling in Oliver and Osoyoos

Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in pushing for IMPACT to be brought to Dawson City

IMPACT, mandatory for licence reinstatement following drunk driving charges, is only held in Whitehorse

The Dawson City ice guessing pool goes back to Gold Rush days

Breakup also used to be how Dawson got rid of its sewage and trash, which is gross

Most Read

  • More than a dozen records set by Whitehorse Glacier Bears at Yukon Championship Invitational swim meet

    Thomas Gishler led the way with 11 meet and club records