Moore crosses finish line in Whitehorse to win Yukon Quest

Allen Moore crosses the finish line in Whitehorse to win the 2018 Yukon Quest on Feb. 13. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

American Allen Moore won the Yukon Quest on Feb. 13, crossing the finish line at Shipyards Park just before dawn.

Moore said snow late in the race slowed his team.

“The trail up until yesterday was fantastic,” he said. “We got this two or three inches of snow — just made it a little bit slower — but we chugged right along.”

This is the third time Moore has won the Quest, putting him behind only four-time winners Lance Mackey and Hans Gatt in all-time wins.

Moore led most of the race, and reached the finish line with a full compliment of 14 dogs.

“Not many people have arrived at the finish chute in any position with 14 dogs,” said Moore. “If I knew the answer how to do that every time, I would be doing it.”

Moore said that other than the temperatures, conditions weren’t as difficult as years past.

“The only thing you had to deal with was the cold. If you could deal with that, you were good,” said Moore.

Temperatures dipped well below -40 C, but Moore said he didn’t carry a thermometer.

“I didn’t have a thermometer so I don’t really know,” said Moore. “I probably wouldn’t even want to carry a thermometer. I don’t want to know.”

As of 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 13, Matt Hall is running in second position, just a dozen miles from the finish line. Laura Neese is currently in third 15 miles behind Hall on Lake Laberge.

Ed Hopkins from 10 Mile is the top Canadian and currently on the way from Braeburn with just over 60 miles to go to reach the finish line.

American Paige Drobny scratched this morning in Carmacks after turning around on her way to Braeburn. Drobny said her decision was based on a desire to keep her team healthy.

