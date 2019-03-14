Minor hockey takes over Whitehorse rinks for a year end tournament

Two dozen teams were on the ice for one final chance to win bragging rights for the offseason

Save on Foods player Adam Ireland watches the puck sail into the top of the net as Rob Warner, CPA goaltender Carter Murray looks over his shoulder during an atom round-robin game during the Whitehorse Minor Hockey Association’s year end tournament on March 2 at the Canada Games Centre. Rob Warner, CPA won the game 10-6 and also went on to win tournament. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

The Whitehorse Minor Hockey Association held its end-of-year tournament at the Canada Games Centre and Takhini Arena in Whitehorse from Feb. 27 to March 3.

Twenty-four teams in five divisions competed for bragging rights to conclude the season, making for a busy weekend for the city’s hockey players.

The WMHA’s three bantam teams — PNW, Remax and NVD — duked it out in a double round-robin format with one team playing four games and the other two playing five.

After the round robin, the top two teams advanced to the final, which Remax won, earning this year’s championship.

In the peewee division, six teams took part in a three-game round robin to setup semifinals and a consolation game between teams five and six in the standings.

Royal Flush won the final over Skookum Asphalt and Pelly Construction won the third-place game.

The atom division was the final to include standings and playoffs. Five teams played a four-game round robin with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals.

Rob Warner, CPA was this year’s winner after beating Whitehorse Beverages in the final. Third spot went to Wildstone.

Six novice teams and four tyke teams each played five games to round out all the action at the tournament.

