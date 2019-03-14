Save on Foods player Adam Ireland watches the puck sail into the top of the net as Rob Warner, CPA goaltender Carter Murray looks over his shoulder during an atom round-robin game during the Whitehorse Minor Hockey Association’s year end tournament on March 2 at the Canada Games Centre. Rob Warner, CPA won the game 10-6 and also went on to win tournament. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Minor hockey takes over Whitehorse rinks for a year end tournament

Two dozen teams were on the ice for one final chance to win bragging rights for the offseason

The Whitehorse Minor Hockey Association held its end-of-year tournament at the Canada Games Centre and Takhini Arena in Whitehorse from Feb. 27 to March 3.

Twenty-four teams in five divisions competed for bragging rights to conclude the season, making for a busy weekend for the city’s hockey players.

The WMHA’s three bantam teams — PNW, Remax and NVD — duked it out in a double round-robin format with one team playing four games and the other two playing five.

After the round robin, the top two teams advanced to the final, which Remax won, earning this year’s championship.

In the peewee division, six teams took part in a three-game round robin to setup semifinals and a consolation game between teams five and six in the standings.

Royal Flush won the final over Skookum Asphalt and Pelly Construction won the third-place game.

The atom division was the final to include standings and playoffs. Five teams played a four-game round robin with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals.

Rob Warner, CPA was this year’s winner after beating Whitehorse Beverages in the final. Third spot went to Wildstone.

Six novice teams and four tyke teams each played five games to round out all the action at the tournament.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Peter Kaiser wins 2019 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race

Yukon to receive $2.25M over five years to fight gun and gang violence

MP Larry Bagnell and justice minister Tracy-Anne McPhee announced the federal funding on Mar. 6

Yukoners are mostly onboard with midwifery, according to feedback

How it will work outside Whitehorse is unclear

$30K not enough to keep women's shelter out of deficit: executive director

The funding increase from health and social services is to account for rising costs of living

Whitehorse city council asked to amend budget to replace fire truck totalled in crash

The new truck, estimated to cost $330,000 before tax, would replace one damaged in a Jan. 22 crash

Yukon communities use $2.79 million from Gas Tax Fund on 20 projects

Yukon MP Larry Bagnell and Community Services Minister John Streicker made the announcement March 5.

Fast trails and blue skies for Silver Sled dog sled race

“The weather was exceptionally beautiful — there wasn’t a cloud in the sky”

DPSAY's Twister series takes on Takhini hot springs

Twenty-two participants in four categories for this year’s Yukon Brewing Twister Race

Saving money on fuel

The single most popular topic I’m repeatedly asked about is fuel saving… Continue reading

Yukonomist: What if the money plane stopped coming?

Alaska’s governor proposes cutting a double-digit swathe through the public service

