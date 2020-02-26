Local skiers compete in 2020 Yukon Cross Country Ski Championships

The 2020 Yukon Cross Country Ski Championships were held at the Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club on Feb. 22 as dozens of skiers of all ages competed in mass-start skate races of varying lengths.
Skiers in the U8 and U10 age groups skied a 0.7-kilometre course.
In the boys U8 race, Erik Embacher finished first with a time of four minutes and 38.2 seconds. Oliver Kralisch-Seguin was second and Sam Phillips was third.
In the girls U8 race, Maggie Jane MacDonald won with a time of six minutes and 27.3 seconds. MacDonald was followed by Coco Madsen in second place and Nevay MacKinnon in third.
Moving up to U10, Peter Embacher won the boys race with a time of three minutes and 44 seconds. Second place went to Mavik MacKinnon and third place went to Sitka Land-Gillis.
Mahee Patera Marchand won the girls race with a time of four minutes and 39.1 seconds, and Clementine Madsen was second.
Moving up to the U12 age group, skiers raced a distance of 1.2 km.
Nicolas Giangrande won the boys race with a time of five minutes and 8.6 seconds, followed by Finegand Bradford in second and Heron Land-Gellis in third.
In the girls race, Aramintha Bradford won with a time of five minutes and 2.9 seconds. Sarah Svoboda was second and Juliet Crowe was third.
Skiers in the U14 age group skied a course of 2.75 km at the event.
Jonah McConnell won the boys race with a time of 11 minutes and 0.7 seconds. Finnegan Gallant was second and Misa Svoboda was third.
The winner of the girls race was Sophie Molgat with a time of 11 minutes and 4.5 seconds. Tess Cairns-McDowell was second and Cheyenne Tirschmann was third.
U16 skiers raced a 5.5 km course, with Cole Germain winning the boys race in 18 minutes and 48.3 seconds. Noah Marnik was second and Bruce Porter was third.
Constance Lapointe won the girls race in 19 minutes and 26.5 seconds. Abigail Jirousek was second and Kate Mason was third.
The remaining age groups – U18, senior and masters – all skied an 8.25-km race course.
Derek Deuling won the U18 boys race with time of 23 minutes and 13 seconds. Sasha Masson was second and Victor-Emile Thibeault was third.
In the girls U18 race, Sonja Schmidt finished first with a time of 27 minutes and 43.9 seconds with Dahlia Lapointe second.
John Parry was the lone skier in the senior men race, finishing in 26 minutes and 5.2 seconds.
The winner and only skier in the senior women race was Emilie Stuart-Jones with a time of 29 minutes and 15 seconds.
In the masters men race, Dominic Bradford won with a time of 26 minutes and 17.2 seconds. John Stamp was second and Jean-Paul Molgat was third.
Lastly in the masters women race, Aisha Montgomery won with a time of 35 minutes and 7.7 seconds. Lois Johnston was second and Anette Kralisch was third.
Cheyenne Tirschmann competes in the U14 girls race at the 2020 Yukon Cross Country Ski Championships on Feb. 22 in Whitehorse. Tirschmann finished third in her race. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)
Sasha Masson, right, and Derek Deuling compete in the U18 boys race at the 2020 Yukon Cross Country Ski Championships on Feb. 22 in Whitehorse. Deuling won the race while Masson finished second. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)