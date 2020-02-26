Local skiers compete in 2020 Yukon Cross Country Ski Championships

The event included dozens of racers competing in mass-start skate races

Kieran Horton competes in the U12 boys race at the 2020 Yukon Cross Country Ski Championships on Feb. 22 in Whitehorse. Horton finished sixth in the race. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

The 2020 Yukon Cross Country Ski Championships were held at the Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club on Feb. 22 as dozens of skiers of all ages competed in mass-start skate races of varying lengths.

Skiers in the U8 and U10 age groups skied a 0.7-kilometre course.

In the boys U8 race, Erik Embacher finished first with a time of four minutes and 38.2 seconds. Oliver Kralisch-Seguin was second and Sam Phillips was third.

In the girls U8 race, Maggie Jane MacDonald won with a time of six minutes and 27.3 seconds. MacDonald was followed by Coco Madsen in second place and Nevay MacKinnon in third.

Moving up to U10, Peter Embacher won the boys race with a time of three minutes and 44 seconds. Second place went to Mavik MacKinnon and third place went to Sitka Land-Gillis.

Mahee Patera Marchand won the girls race with a time of four minutes and 39.1 seconds, and Clementine Madsen was second.

Moving up to the U12 age group, skiers raced a distance of 1.2 km.

Nicolas Giangrande won the boys race with a time of five minutes and 8.6 seconds, followed by Finegand Bradford in second and Heron Land-Gellis in third.

In the girls race, Aramintha Bradford won with a time of five minutes and 2.9 seconds. Sarah Svoboda was second and Juliet Crowe was third.

Skiers in the U14 age group skied a course of 2.75 km at the event.

Jonah McConnell won the boys race with a time of 11 minutes and 0.7 seconds. Finnegan Gallant was second and Misa Svoboda was third.

The winner of the girls race was Sophie Molgat with a time of 11 minutes and 4.5 seconds. Tess Cairns-McDowell was second and Cheyenne Tirschmann was third.

U16 skiers raced a 5.5 km course, with Cole Germain winning the boys race in 18 minutes and 48.3 seconds. Noah Marnik was second and Bruce Porter was third.

Constance Lapointe won the girls race in 19 minutes and 26.5 seconds. Abigail Jirousek was second and Kate Mason was third.

The remaining age groups – U18, senior and masters – all skied an 8.25-km race course.

Derek Deuling won the U18 boys race with time of 23 minutes and 13 seconds. Sasha Masson was second and Victor-Emile Thibeault was third.

In the girls U18 race, Sonja Schmidt finished first with a time of 27 minutes and 43.9 seconds with Dahlia Lapointe second.

John Parry was the lone skier in the senior men race, finishing in 26 minutes and 5.2 seconds.

The winner and only skier in the senior women race was Emilie Stuart-Jones with a time of 29 minutes and 15 seconds.

In the masters men race, Dominic Bradford won with a time of 26 minutes and 17.2 seconds. John Stamp was second and Jean-Paul Molgat was third.

Lastly in the masters women race, Aisha Montgomery won with a time of 35 minutes and 7.7 seconds. Lois Johnston was second and Anette Kralisch was third.

2020 Yukon Cross Country Ski Championships

U8 boys 0.7-km results

1 Erik Embacher 04:38.2

2 Oliver Kralisch-Seguin 04:40.1

3 Sam Phillips 05:01.6

4 Paxson Lipovsky 05:16.3

5 Simon Crowe 05:21.8

6 Leon Borlase 05:52.3

7 Lennox Mott 06:03.1

8 Tommy McConnell 06:52.9

9 Christopher Elliott-Stamp 08:05.8

10 Carl Embacher 08:20.9

U8 girls 0.7-km results

1 Maggie Jane MacDonald 06:27.3

2 Coco Madsen 07:06.2

3 Nevay MacKinnon 07:11.5

4 Eleanor Murphy-Campbell 09:10.7

U10 boys 0.7-km results

1 Peter Embacher 03:44.0

2 Mavik MacKinnon 03:47.0

3 Sitka Land-Gillis 03:50.5

4 Tammo Waldron 04:26.5

5 Kuya Wellman-Gagne 04:29.4

6 Owen Parker 04:32.7

7 Salix Madsen 04:59.2

U10 girls 0.7-km results

1 Mahee Patera Marchand 04:39.1

2 Clementine Madsen 05:08.0

U12 boys 1.2-km results

1 Nicolas Giangrande 05:08.6

2 Finegand Bradford 05:22.4

3 Heron Land-Gillis 05:23.1

4 Logan Tirschmann 06:07.4

5 Johannes Benkert 06:18.1

6 Kieran Horton 06:38.3

7 Mason Parry 07:06.7

DNF Micah McConnell

U12 girls 1.2-km results

1 Aramintha Bradford 05:02.9

2 Sarah Svoboda 05:35.6

3 Juliet Crowe 05:53.2

4 Emma Waldron 05:57.4

5 Niamh Hupe 06:41.3

6 Natalja Hendriks 08:19.5

U14 boys 2.75-km results

1 Jonah McConnell 11:00.7

2 Finnegan Gallant 11:24.8

3 Misa Svoboda 11:44.6

4 Isaac Maddocks 12:00.8

5 Jan Zumer-Brewis 12:02.2

6 Colin Diamond 12:56.3

U14 girls 2.75-km results

1 Sophie Molgat 11:04.5

2 Tess Cairns-McDowell 11:16.2

3 Cheyenne Tirschmann 11:25.3

4 Kalia Graham 11:59.3

U16 boys 5.5-km results

1 Cole Germain 18:48.3

2 Noah Marnik 19:02.4

3 Bruce Porter 19:25.2

4 Isidore Champagne 19:55.5

5 Ross Sennett 19:58.1

U16 girls 5.5-km results

1 Constance Lapointe 19:26.5

2 Abigail Jirousek 19:55.8

3 Kate Mason 19:56.5

4 Sophia Giangrande 20:02.7

5 Maude Molgat 21:07.7

6 Isla Hupe 23:23.4

U18 boys 8.25-km results

1 Derek Deuling 23:13.0

2 Sasha Masson 23:13.3

3 Victor-Emile Thibeault 25:32.4

4 Romeo Champagne 26:13.1

5 Curtis Cash 27:34.2

U18 girls 8.25-km results

1 Sonjaa Schmidt 27:43.9

2 Dahlia Lapointe 34:23.4

Senior men 8.25-km results

1 John Parry 26:05.2

Senior women 8.25-km results

1 Emilie Stuart-Jones 29:15.0

Masters men 8.25-km results

1 Dominic Bradford 26:17.2

2 John Stamp 27:45.1

3 Jean-Paul Molgat 27:46.3

4 Stuart Hamilton 29:04.4

5 Ian Parker 29:17.0

6 Simon Lapointe 29:20.7

7 Kevin Embacher 32:10.4

Masters women 8.25-km results

1 Aisha Montgomery 35:07.7

2 Lois Johnston 36:15.1

3 Anette Kralisch 36:46.9

4 Sarah Johnson 39:54.0

5 Amanda Mouchet 40:57.0

Cheyenne Tirschmann competes in the U14 girls race at the 2020 Yukon Cross Country Ski Championships on Feb. 22 in Whitehorse. Tirschmann finished third in her race. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)