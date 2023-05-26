Klondike Road Relay registration opens

Sport Yukon has opened registration for the Klondike Road Relay.

The relay, which sees runners and walkers cover 175 kilometers from Skagway, Alaska to Whitehorse, will be held Sept. 8 to 9.

“We’re thrilled to be mounting the 40th full running of the Klondike Road Relay,” race coordinator Liz Butler said in a statement.

“The KRR is a part of Yukon history and our goal this year is to have our runners feel that they’re a part of that history.”

The 2022 race saw 1,500 participants take part with runners and walkers coming from Canada, the United States and elsewhere, officials said. It also saw the launch of the post-race Party in the Park at Rotary Park in Whitehorse where the finish line is.

That followed two years of impacts from COVID-19 with the 2021 race being a modified smaller Canada-only event and there being no relay in 2020.

The 2023 event will celebrate the 40th running of the race.

Race announcer Steve Fleck will be calling the action at the finish line. Officials described Fleck as an icon in live event announcing and a leading professional announcer and commentator in endurance sports such as running, biking, triathlon and more.

In addition to announcing, Fleck will be giving a workshop on live race announcing in the lead-up to the race.

“This is an awesome opportunity to help build the skills of our local event announcers,” Butler said. “Steve is one of the best in the world, so it’s tremendously exciting to have someone ofhis experience come and share his knowledge and expertise with our community.”

Participants can register at KlondikeRoadRelay.com with early registration rates in effect until June 15.

