Klondike Road Relay races through the night

Some rainy weather didn’t dampen the spirits of close to 2,000 runners

Whitehorse’s Ky Morrison heads down the final stretch to the finish line in Whitehorse on Sept. 8. Morrison’s team, the Excel-erators!, were fifth in the youth category of the Klondike Road Relay. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

The 36th annual Klondike Road Relay was Sept. 7 and 8 from Skagway, Alaska, to Rotary Park in Whitehorse.

A total of 1811 runners making up 188 teams took part in the all-night race covering 175 kilometres split into 10 legs.

The race had a staggered start with teams leaving throughout the evening. The first teams began to arrive at the finish line shortly after 11:30 a.m.

The fastest team to complete the relay and winner of the open category was Getting’ Buzzed: Midnight Sun Coffee Roasters/Yukon Brewing who had an overall time of 11 hours, 38 minutes and 56 seconds. The team consisted of Dominic Bradford, Alain Masson, Simon Lapointe, Knute Johnsgaard, David Eikelboom, Ian Weir, Dave Brook, Matthias Purdon, Brendan Morphet and David Greer.

The next fastest team and winner of the mixed category was TNP: Dirty Skags with a time of 12 hours, seven minutes and 54 seconds. Eight people ran for the team, including Abby Jahn, David Berg, Corbyn Jahn, Ryan Beckett, Ally Spiroff, Andy Liebner, Julianne Dickerson and Laura Fox. Beckett and Corbyn Jahn each ran two legs.

The fastest women’s team was Yukon Lady Crushers, who finished in 14 hours, 54 minutes and five seconds. The team was composed of Vanessa Scharf, Ellorie McKnight, Kristy Petovello, Kendra Murray, Kathryn Davis, Jane Hollenberg, Lindsay Hutchinson, Sarah Murray and Sarah Preiksaitis.

In the masters open category, the Whitehorse-based team Shier Law Runners finished first in 14 hours, 58 minutes and eight seconds. The fastest masters women team was the Quantum Running Machines with a time of 16 hours, four minutes and 34 seconds. The Classics were the fastest masters mixed team with a time of 16 hours, four minutes and 46 seconds.

The relay included a corporate category and Hard Coeur racing from Juneau, Alaska, were first in a time of 15 hours, 58 minutes and 29 seconds.

In the youth category, which included eight smaller legs overlaid with the final four relay legs, team Baby Blue was the fastest with a time of five hours, 28 minutes and 37 seconds.

There were also two walking categories in the race – one for teams of four using legs seven through 10 and one for teams of eight using the same legs as the youth category.

The fastest four-person walking team was Slowly Heading North with a time of nine hours, 28 minutes and four seconds. The fastest eight-person team was AFF-Gang with a time of eight hours, 42 minutes and two seconds.

Race Results

Open

1 Getting’ Buzzed: Midnight Sun Coffee Roasters/Yukon Brewing 11:38:56

2 Rain Dogs 15:32:59

3 C.C. Striders 15:38:47

Women

1 Yukon Lady Crushers 14:54:05

2 Winterlooooong! 16:23:37

3 Jogger Jams 16:48:45

Mixed

1 TNP: Dirty Skags 12:07:54

2 Longest Game of Tag Ever 13:09:24

3 MoHoers 13:28:27

Masters Open

1 Shier Law Runners 14:58:08

2 Los(t) Lobos 16:50:36

Masters Women

1 Quantum Running Machines 16:04:34

2 Hard Women are Good to Find 17:30:40

3 Glacial Erratics 17:39:06

Masters Mixed

1 The Classics 16:04:46

2 The New Thirty 19:16:06

3 Metcalfes and Friends 20:35:08

Corporate

1 Hard Coeur 15:58:29

2 Horny Goats 16:07:49

3 Northwestel High Speed 16:24:33

Youth (7a-10b)

1 Baby Blue 5:28:37

2 Extreme Green 5:39:55

3 Road Hogs 5:41:13

Walkers (7-10)

1 Slowly Heading North 9:28:04

2 Skagway Sleepwalkers 10:36:02

3 Skagway Sole Sisters 11:15:58

Walkers (7a-10b)

1 AFF-Gang 8:42:02

2 All Girls and a Guy 10:12:13

3 SANPO 10:49:45