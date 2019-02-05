Jessica Frotten finds the podium at Summer Down Under series

The Yukoner finished the week with a second-place and three third-place finishes

Jessica Frotten competes in the Canada Summer Games Western Challenge n Calgary, Alta., in 2013. Frotten was in Canberra and Sydney, Australia, for the Summer Down Under Wheelchair Road Racing Series from Jan. 18 to 27. (Jim Carrol/Yukon News file)

Whitehorse’s Jessica Frotten was in Canberra and Sydney, Australia, for the Summer Down Under Wheelchair Road Racing Series from Jan. 18 to 27.

Frotten raced in a number of disciplines at the Canberra International Track Meet at the Australian Institute of Sport, earning a number of podium finishes.

Things started for Frotten with finals for both the 1,500-metre and 5,000-m races on Jan. 20.

In the 1,500-m race, the win went to Australian Madison de Rozario in a time of three minutes and 16.8 seconds. Frotten finished eighth with a time of three minutes and 34.6 seconds, with fellow Canadian Ilana Dupont close behind in ninth with a time of three minutes and 45.78 seconds.

It was again de Rozario at the top of the podium in the 5,000-m race with a time of 11 minutes and 39.88 seconds.

Frotten was third in 12 minutes and 31.53 seconds.

Racing continued on Jan. 21 with the 400-m and 800-m finals.

In the 400-m final, Frotten finished third in 56.78 seconds. The win went to Australian Eliza Ault-Connell in 54.4 seconds. Dupont was 6th in 59.76 seconds.

Frotten was sixth in the 800-m final with a time of one minute and 54.24 seconds, while de Rozario won in a time of one minute and 45.53 seconds.

Dupont was 10th in two minutes and 0.01 seconds.

On Jan. 22, Frotten raced in the 200-m, 800-m and 1,500-m rolling program.

In the 200-m sprint, Ault-Connell won with a time of 29.41 seconds, with Frotten in second and Dupont in third.

It was a similar story in the 800-m sprint, as Ault-Connell was again victorious in one minute and 46.25 seconds, and Frotten was third in one minute and 53.56 seconds. Dupont finished sixth.

Top spot in the 1,500-m sprint went to de Rozario in a time of three minutes and 22.76 seconds. Frotten placed seventh in three minutes and 34.5 seconds.

Frotten did not compete in the Sydney Twilight Track Meet on Jan. 24, but was back racing in the Oz Day 10K held in Sydney.

In the open women’s 10-kilometre race, first place went to de Rozario with a time of 24 minutes, with Frotten finishing seventh with a time of 27 minutes and 10 seconds.

Frotten’s time was good for 24th overall in the 10-km race.

