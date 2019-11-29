Jack Hulland wins 2019 Yukon Elementary School Hockey Tournament

The 2019 Yukon Elementary Schools Hockey Tournament was Nov. 27 at the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse.
Eleven teams from nine schools took part in the one-day tournament, with both Golden Horn Elementary School and Whitehorse Elementary School fielding two teams.
The communities were also represented at the tournament, with Teslin returning and Dawson City debuting.
On the ice, the team from Jack Hulland Elementary School finished first, with Elijah Smith Elementary School finishing second and team one from Whitehorse Elementary School finishing third.
The sportsmanship award went to Teslin and the cleanest locker room award went to Elijah Smith Elementary School.
