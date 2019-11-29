Jack Hulland wins 2019 Yukon Elementary School Hockey Tournament

A player for Whitehorse Elementary School tries to split the defence during a game against Golden Horn Elementary School at the 2019 Yukon Elementary School Hockey Tournament on Nov. 27 at the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News) The goalie for Golden Horn Elementary School makes a save during a game against Whitehorse Elementary School during the 2019 Yukon Elementary School Hockey Tournament on Nov. 27 at the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News) A player from Whitehorse Elementary School tucks the puck around the goalie for a goal during a game against Elijah Smith Elementary School during the 2019 Yukon Elementary School Hockey Tournament on Nov. 27 at the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News) A player from Whitehorse Elementary School takes a shot during a game against Elijah Smith Elementary School during the 2019 Yukon Elementary School Hockey Tournament on Nov. 27 at the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News) Players from Christ the King Elementary School and Holy Family Elementary School fight for the puck during the 2019 Yukon Elementary School Hockey Tournament on Nov. 27 at the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News) A player from Holy Family Elementary School skates out of the zone during a game against Christ the King Elementary School during the 2019 Yukon Elementary School Hockey Tournament on Nov. 27 at the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

The 2019 Yukon Elementary Schools Hockey Tournament was Nov. 27 at the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse.

Eleven teams from nine schools took part in the one-day tournament, with both Golden Horn Elementary School and Whitehorse Elementary School fielding two teams.

The communities were also represented at the tournament, with Teslin returning and Dawson City debuting.

On the ice, the team from Jack Hulland Elementary School finished first, with Elijah Smith Elementary School finishing second and team one from Whitehorse Elementary School finishing third.

The sportsmanship award went to Teslin and the cleanest locker room award went to Elijah Smith Elementary School.

