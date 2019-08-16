Jack Amos adds to Yukon medal count at Western Canada Summer Games

The territory’s athletes now have six medals — one silver and five bronze

Team Yukon attacks during a women’s volleyball game against Team Alberta at the 2019 Western Canada Summer Games on Aug. 14 in Swift Current, Sask. (Sarah Lewis/Team Yukon)

The 2019 Western Canada Summer Games continue in Swift Current, Sask., and Team Yukon’s medal count is up to six.

Sitting at five medals after phase one, athletics competition on Aug. 15 saw Team Yukon win another bronze medal and secure a handful of top 10s.

Dawson City’s Jack Amos won bronze in the men’s 5,000-metre race, while teammates Brahm Hyde and Darby McIntyre finished fifth and sixth respectively.

Emily King finished eighth in the women’s triple jump, as did Angus Clarke in the men’s hammer throw.

In the men’s 1,500-metre race, John Sierra finished ninth for Team Yukon.

Angus Clarke finished ninth in the men’s discus, with Andres Insley finishing 10th.

Rounding out the top 10s, Jayden Demchuk finished 10th in the women’s javelin.

Competition is also underway in triathlon and indoor volleyball.

Alex Petriw was the lone Yukon triathlete to compete in the individual event, finishing 14th in the men’s triathlon. Triathlon competition continues with relay events on Aug. 17 and 18.

On the volleyball court, the Yukon women’s team sits at 1-2 after two days of round-robin play.

Team Yukon opened with a 3-0 loss to Team Alberta. The Yukoners lost again in the second game 3-0 to Saskatchewan.

In the team’s third match, Team Yukon defeated Team Nunavut 3-2.

Nunavut took the lead in the match, winning a long first set 31-29. Team Yukon regrouped and won the next two sets 25-19 and 25-16 to take a 2-1 lead.

After Nunavut won the fourth set 25-19 to force a final set, Team Yukon was able to win the match with a 15-12 fifth set.

The team currently sits fourth in the standings, ahead of both Nunavut and the Northwest Territories.

On the men’s side of competition, it was a similar start for Team Yukon.

After a 3-0 loss to Saskatchewan in its first match, Team Yukon lost a five-set match with Manitoba 3-2, with the final set decided by a 17-15 score.

In the team’s third match, Alberta cruised to a 3-0 victory.

Both golf and wrestling, the final two sports with Team Yukon competitors, begin competition on Aug. 16.

The Western Canada Summer Games include athletes from Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nunavut, Yukon and the Northwest Territories. The games run from Aug. 9 to 18.

