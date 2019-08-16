Team Yukon attacks during a women’s volleyball game against Team Alberta at the 2019 Western Canada Summer Games on Aug. 14 in Swift Current, Sask. (Sarah Lewis/Team Yukon)

Jack Amos adds to Yukon medal count at Western Canada Summer Games

The territory’s athletes now have six medals — one silver and five bronze

The 2019 Western Canada Summer Games continue in Swift Current, Sask., and Team Yukon’s medal count is up to six.

Sitting at five medals after phase one, athletics competition on Aug. 15 saw Team Yukon win another bronze medal and secure a handful of top 10s.

Dawson City’s Jack Amos won bronze in the men’s 5,000-metre race, while teammates Brahm Hyde and Darby McIntyre finished fifth and sixth respectively.

Emily King finished eighth in the women’s triple jump, as did Angus Clarke in the men’s hammer throw.

In the men’s 1,500-metre race, John Sierra finished ninth for Team Yukon.

Angus Clarke finished ninth in the men’s discus, with Andres Insley finishing 10th.

Rounding out the top 10s, Jayden Demchuk finished 10th in the women’s javelin.

Competition is also underway in triathlon and indoor volleyball.

Alex Petriw was the lone Yukon triathlete to compete in the individual event, finishing 14th in the men’s triathlon. Triathlon competition continues with relay events on Aug. 17 and 18.

On the volleyball court, the Yukon women’s team sits at 1-2 after two days of round-robin play.

Team Yukon opened with a 3-0 loss to Team Alberta. The Yukoners lost again in the second game 3-0 to Saskatchewan.

In the team’s third match, Team Yukon defeated Team Nunavut 3-2.

Nunavut took the lead in the match, winning a long first set 31-29. Team Yukon regrouped and won the next two sets 25-19 and 25-16 to take a 2-1 lead.

After Nunavut won the fourth set 25-19 to force a final set, Team Yukon was able to win the match with a 15-12 fifth set.

The team currently sits fourth in the standings, ahead of both Nunavut and the Northwest Territories.

On the men’s side of competition, it was a similar start for Team Yukon.

After a 3-0 loss to Saskatchewan in its first match, Team Yukon lost a five-set match with Manitoba 3-2, with the final set decided by a 17-15 score.

In the team’s third match, Alberta cruised to a 3-0 victory.

Both golf and wrestling, the final two sports with Team Yukon competitors, begin competition on Aug. 16.

The Western Canada Summer Games include athletes from Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nunavut, Yukon and the Northwest Territories. The games run from Aug. 9 to 18.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Five medals for Team Yukon after phase one of the Western Canada Summer Games

Just Posted

Robert Service School loses portables to mould ahead of the new school year

Programs won’t be interrupted

MP Bagnell supports Justin Trudeau for accepting ‘responsibility’ in SNC scandal

Federal ethics commissioner report says Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act

BREAKING: Judge declares mistrial in impaired driving case

Duncan found that there were mistakes in the jury selection process

Growing algae problem plagues Whistle Bend pond

Water sampling underway to address issue

Yukon Court of Appeal orders new trial for man convicted in 2016 sexual assault

The Court of Appeal found the trial judge erroneously concluded the man had made up his alibi

Yukonomist: Fun facts for your next violent barbecue debate about government jobs

Have you ever been at a barbecue where someone starts talking loudly… Continue reading

Yukon disc golfers compete in Trilogy Challenge

“We definitely are seeing a lot of new people starting into the sport”

Council news, briefly

Some of the decisions made at the Aug. 5 Whitehorse city council meeting

History Hunter: New book celebrates Yukon’s most colourful hotel

If the walls could talk, what tales they would tell. But the… Continue reading

River Trail Marathon tests runners with heat and sun

“It was very hot in the second half, but the volunteers are amazing and there is water often”

Yukonomist: If climate change was a pothole, we already would have fixed it

Paved roads are good, but I fear we have gone too far

Chili and Beans Race the perfect recipe for a rainy day

“It’s good. Especially in these conditions because you know you have a warm bowl of chili waiting”

Motive will be ‘extremely difficult’ to determine in northern B.C. deaths, RCMP say

The bodies of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been found

Most Read