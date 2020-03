Hundreds of Arctic Winter Games athletes, volunteers and supporters march in a parade up Fourth Avenue to Main Street in Whitehorse on March 15, 2020. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) Hundreds walk up Fourth Avenue in support of the cancelled Arctic Winter Games in Whitehorse on March 15, 2020. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) Spectators stand on snow banks as the Arctic Winter Games parade passes by on Fourth Avenue in Whitehorse on March 15, 2020. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) Arctic Winter Games parade in Whitehorse on March 15, 2020. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) Athletes from Team Yukon wave flags and cheer during the Arctic Winter Games parade held March 15 in Whitehorse. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News) Arctic Winter Games participants and supporters dance in the streets after a parade in Whitehorse on March 15, 2020. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) The Arctic Winter Games’ ladies basketball team dance The Macarena on Main Street after a parade in Whitehorse on March 15, 2020. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Athletes, volunteers and officials from Whitehorse gathered at the S.S. Klondike for a parade down Fourth Avenue to Main Street for a block party on March 15.

At the party, crowds were treated to cookies, coffee, music and even some impromptu dance battles.

The event came just under 24 hours before the Yukon’s chief medical officer of health banned gatherings of 50 or more people.

Team Yukon