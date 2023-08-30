In photos: Whitewater Rodeo on the Yukon River thrills spectators

One of the Whitewater Rodeo paddlers nearly becomes airborne off a wave. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)

A paddler deftly flicks his paddle into the air before catching it again during the Whitewater Rodeo. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Pack rafts collide and their paddlers struggle to stay upright during the Whitewater Rodeo’s “pack raft battle royale.” (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)

Spectators looked on from atop the footbridge downstream of the Whitehorse dam as paddlers surfed the waves below. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Whitewater Rodeo paddlers wait in a calm eddy for their turn on the rapids. (Patrick Egwu/Yukon News)

A paddler vanishes into a spray of water during the Whitewater Rodeo on Aug. 25. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Among the participants in the Whitewater Rodeo were Robert Kunde and Kyle Woods. (Patrick Egwu/Yukon News)

A whitewater kayaker who discarded his paddle celebrates after a successful run on the rapids. (Patrick Egwu/Yukon News)

Pack rafters jockey for position atop a wave during the “pack raft battle royale,” one of the Whitewater Rodeo events. (Patrick Egwu/Yukon News)

Pack rafters collide during the “battle royale” portion of the Whitewater Rodeo on Aug. 25. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

A paddler takes a deep breath before rolling under the waters of the Yukon River. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)

A paddler emerges from some boiling rapids during the Whitewater Rodeo. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)