In photos: Whitewater Rodeo on the Yukon River thrills spectators

One of the Whitewater Rodeo paddlers nearly becomes airborne off a wave. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)One of the Whitewater Rodeo paddlers nearly becomes airborne off a wave. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)
A paddler deftly flicks his paddle into the air before catching it again during the Whitewater Rodeo. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)A paddler deftly flicks his paddle into the air before catching it again during the Whitewater Rodeo. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
Pack rafts collide and their paddlers struggle to stay upright during the Whitewater Rodeo’s “pack raft battle royale.” (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)Pack rafts collide and their paddlers struggle to stay upright during the Whitewater Rodeo’s “pack raft battle royale.” (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)
Spectators looked on from atop the footbridge downstream of the Whitehorse dam as paddlers surfed the waves below. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)Spectators looked on from atop the footbridge downstream of the Whitehorse dam as paddlers surfed the waves below. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
Whitewater Rodeo paddlers wait in a calm eddy for their turn on the rapids. (Patrick Egwu/Yukon News)Whitewater Rodeo paddlers wait in a calm eddy for their turn on the rapids. (Patrick Egwu/Yukon News)
A paddler vanishes into a spray of water during the Whitewater Rodeo on Aug. 25. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)A paddler vanishes into a spray of water during the Whitewater Rodeo on Aug. 25. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
Among the participants in the Whitewater Rodeo were Robert Kunde and Kyle Woods. (Patrick Egwu/Yukon News)Among the participants in the Whitewater Rodeo were Robert Kunde and Kyle Woods. (Patrick Egwu/Yukon News)
A whitewater kayaker who discarded his paddle celebrates after a successful run on the rapids. (Patrick Egwu/Yukon News)A whitewater kayaker who discarded his paddle celebrates after a successful run on the rapids. (Patrick Egwu/Yukon News)
Pack rafters jockey for position atop a wave during the “pack raft battle royale,” one of the Whitewater Rodeo events. (Patrick Egwu/Yukon News)Pack rafters jockey for position atop a wave during the “pack raft battle royale,” one of the Whitewater Rodeo events. (Patrick Egwu/Yukon News)
Pack rafters collide during the “battle royale” portion of the Whitewater Rodeo on Aug. 25. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)Pack rafters collide during the “battle royale” portion of the Whitewater Rodeo on Aug. 25. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
A paddler takes a deep breath before rolling under the waters of the Yukon River. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)A paddler takes a deep breath before rolling under the waters of the Yukon River. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)
A paddler emerges from some boiling rapids during the Whitewater Rodeo. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)A paddler emerges from some boiling rapids during the Whitewater Rodeo. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)
A paddler who discarded his kayak paddle to surf the rapid waves using only his hands thrilled spectators at the Whitewater Rodeo. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)A paddler who discarded his kayak paddle to surf the rapid waves using only his hands thrilled spectators at the Whitewater Rodeo. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)

The Yukon Canoe and Kayak Club held its annual Whitewater Rodeo in the choppy waters of the Yukon River immediately downstream of the Whitehorse dam on Aug. 25.

A variety of events impressed onlookers: Whitewater kayak paddlers performed a variety of tricks while surfing their boats atop a wave in the river rapids. Points were awarded for paddlers who could flip or roll their kayaks back upright and for tossing and catching their paddles among other acts.

In another event, groups of pack raft paddlers jockeyed for position atop the wave, trying to be the last one upright.

A race down the river saw paddlers having to make sharp turns in back eddies to follow the course.

As most of the action was taking place just below the foot bridge downstream of the dam, the dozens of spectators had a great view.

