In Photos: The Yukon Quest departs Whitehorse

They’re off!
Mushers bound for Braeburn, Pelly Crossing and Dawson City left Whitehorse’s Shipyards Park on Feb. 11 to begin the 2023 Yukon Quest races.
Even as the first of the 22 mushers left the start line the temperature hovered around -10C and hundreds of people were there to cheer them and their dog teams on.
More spectators were at the Takhini River Bridge to cheer the teams on before the trail turns north bound for Braeburn.
The first finishers of the longest of the three races, the 450-miler bound for Dawson, are expected early in the morning on Feb. 15.
(Jim Elliot)