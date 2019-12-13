IBU World Cup season starts for Nadia Moser and Team Canada

“It is good to have the first races finished”

Submitted Whitehorse’s Nadia Moser, seen here at the 2016 national team trials, started off her IBU World Cup season in Oestersund, Sweden.

Biathlete Nadia Moser and the rest of Team Canada started the IBU World Cup season in Oestersund, Sweden, at the first World Cup event of the season, running from Nov. 28 to Dec. 8.

Moser’s first event of the season was the four by six-kilometre mixed relay competition on Nov. 30, where the Yukoner skied one of the legs for a Canadian team that finished 12th overall.

Italy won the event with a time of one hour, five minutes and 56.1 seconds, while Norway was second, just 4.1 seconds slower, and Sweden was third with a time 59.9 seconds off the pace. The Canadians finished three minutes and 28.9 seconds back.

The women’s 7.5-km sprint competition was Dec. 1 and Moser finished middle of the pack in 48th. Dorothea Wierer of Italy won the event with a time of 19 minutes and 48.5 seconds. Second place went to Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway and third place went to Marketa Davidova of the Czech Republic. Moser’s time was one minute and 50.3 seconds behind Wierer.

Next up for Moser was the women’s 15-km individual competition on Dec. 5. Justine Braisaz of France won the event in 42 minutes and 35.1 seconds, followed by Yuliia Dzhima of the Ukraine in second and Julia Simon of France in third. Moser finished 88th, just over nine minutes off the winning pace.

Thing wrapped up for the Yukoner with the women’s four by six-km relay competition on Dec. 8. Norway won the event in one hour, 11 minutes and 8.7 seconds. Switzerland was second, 8.5 seconds behind, and Sweden was third, 10.2 seconds behind.

Canada and Moser finished 16th in the relay, just two minutes and 53.4 seconds behind the winners.

Moser told the News in an email that the first event of the year is always a nervous one.

“It is good to have the first races finished,” said Moser. “The first races are usually a bit nerve-wracking because coming from North America you are never sure how you’re going to compare with the rest of the field until you race.”

Conditions were generally good at the event, though Moser said she avoided the toughest circumstances.

“Some of the uphills broke down a bit during the races, but usually it was fine,” she said. “During the men’s individual it was really warm and the snow was really soft.”

With the first event in the rearview mirror, Moser said there is always something to work on.

“Whether it be a skiing or shooting issue, there is always something that needs to be improved throughout the year,” said Moser.

Competing in both individual and team events makes for different but equivalent pressure, according to Moser.

“I think the pressure in a relay and an individual event is a bit different but feels about the same intensity,” said Moser about the comparison. “You don’t have to worry about letting your teammates down if you are just racing for yourself.”

Moser’s attention now turns to the IBU World Cup event in Hochfilzen, Austria from Dec. 13 to 15.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com